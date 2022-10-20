SBLive/SI Power 25: Montverde Tops Preseason High School Boys Basketball Rankings

After winning back-to-back GEICO Nationals, the Eagles reloaded and debut as the top team in the nation heading into the 2022-23 season

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

In last year's inaugural edition of the Power 25, the rankings were reserved for teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state.

In year two, we're opening the floodgates for some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies. The first rankings update will release in November after games have started.

Reigning GEICO Nationals champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy opens the season with the proverbial bull's-eye after reloading with a talent pool so deep that Cooper Flagg, widely regarded as the country’s top sophomore, comes off the bench.

Duke commit Sean Stewart, Oregon commit Kwame Evans Jr. and Kansas commit Chris Johnson anchor coach Kevin Boyle’s loaded stable of stars.

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (0-0)

Head coach: Kevin Boyle

Last season's record: 22-4

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 1

Ranking rationale: Call it a three-peat. Montverde began last season No. 1 and finished the season atop the Power 25 rankings, and it enters the 2022 season in the same spot. The roster looks different, but the story is the same for the Eagles. Talent can be found all over the court. Duke commit Sean Stewart (Windermere, Fla.), Kansas commit Chris Johnson (Elkins, Tex.) and Georgetown commit Marvel Allen (Calvary Christian, Fla.) transferred to the basketball powerhouse for their senior years. Pair that trio up with returning seniors Kwame Evans Jr., a five-star Oregon commit, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star Illinois commit, and you have a starting five that could rival some college teams. That's if Asa Newell, a 6'9'' five-star junior power forward who transferred from Choctawhatchee (Fla.), or five-star sophomore Cooper Flagg don't crack the starting lineup.

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ari.) (0-0)

Head coach: Ed Gipson

Last season's record 24-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: Ineligible

Ranking rationale: Headlined by five-star Oregon commit Mookie Cook, the Dragons boast a bevy of top-rated recruits. Including the 6'7'' forward Cook, Compass Prep boasts five of the top 100 seniors in the 247Sports composite rankings and three top 100 juniors. The team plays a national schedule with matchups against several Power 25 teams—including Montverde, Sunrise Christian and IMG Academy—so we’ll get looks at Cook and company early and often.

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (0-0)

Head coach: Bill Armstrong

Last season's record: 34-2

Final 2021-22 ranking No. 4

Ranking rationale: In Link Academy’s inaugural season, it took down multiple national powers and reached the GEICO Nationals finals, where it fell to Montverde, 60-49. The Lions will be with a new leader in year two after Rodney Perry took a position on Kansas State’s coaching staff. Bill Armstrong took the reins, leaving behind the college ranks following tenures at LSU and Ole Miss, and he will have some of the country’s top talent to work with at Link Academy. Five-star Baylor commit Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney, Tex.), five-star junior Elliot Cadeau (Bergen Catholic, N.J.), LSU commit Corey Chest (Eleanor McMain, Lou.), Oklahoma commit Jacolb Cole (Bellaire, Tex.) and Tennessee commit Cade Phillips (Jacksonville, Ala.) all transferred in over the offseason. If they learn how to play together quickly, the Lions could be in store for a special year.

4. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) (0-0)

Head coach: Luke Barnwell

Last season's record: 24-2

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 3

Ranking rationale: Sunrise shouldn’t fall off despite the loss of Gradey Dick and Mark Mitchell to Kansas and Duke, respectively. The Buffaloes bring back five-star Arkansas commit Layden Blocker at point guard and four-star Ohio State commit Scotty Middleton on the wing. Leading the charge could be 6'9'' forward Matas Buzelis, who had his choice of colleges but committed to join the G-League after high school. Blocker and Buzelis aren’t the only five stars on the squad, as junior center John Bol and sophomore guard Mikel Brown Jr. are two of the top players in their classes.

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (0-0)

Head coach: Sean McAloon

Last season's record: 22-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 6

Ranking rationale: The Ascenders are without a five-star senior for the first time since 2015, but they’re still loaded with high-level prospects. The senior class includes four-star Jamie Kaiser, a Maryland commit, and a quartet of three-star recruits. 6'6'' forward Bryson Tucker is a top-10 player in the junior class, and the squad boasts a pair of top-50 sophomores in Jamier Jones and Amari Allen.

6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: Ryan Bernardi

Last season's record: 26-6

Final 2021-22 ranking: Ineligible

Ranking rationale: Teams taking on Prolific Prep will have to deal with Auburn-bound Aden Holloway and Xavier-bound Trey Green in the backcourt, along with Miami commit Michael Nwoko and five-star junior Yves Missi towering in the paint. And that’s just some of the talent the Crew has at its disposal. None of the aforementioned players were part of last year’s team, which lost to Link Academy three times but picked up wins over AZ Compass Prep and Sunrise Christian.

7. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

Head coach: Dave Boff

Last season's record: 28-2

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 10

Ranking rationale: There’s a limited number of five-star prospects every year, and Roselle has two of them. 6'8'' power forward Mackenzie Mgbako is committed to Duke, and 6'4'' guard Simeon Wilcher is North Carolina-bound after this season. The Lions also have 6'8'' Arizona State commit Akil Watson and his younger brother Tarik Watson, a three-star junior. Other than Mgbako, who transferred for his final year of high school, the skilled bunch has experience playing together, which can be more valuable than talent itself.

Wagner is one of the top prospects in the country. Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

Head coach: TBD

Last season's record: 31-3

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 11

Ranking rationale: Not only does Camden have two five-stars, but it has two of the top-10 seniors in the nation, including No. 1 overall DJ Wagner. With the 6'3'' guard and his running mate Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-footer who recently committed to Kentucky, the Panthers have as strong of a one-two punch as any team in the country. After winning their first Group 2 NJSIAA state championship in 22 years, they’ll look to avenge a loss to in-state rival Roselle Catholic in the finals of last year’s NJSIAA Tournament of Champions. Head coach Rick Brunson left for the New York Knicks in June and former Villanova standout Maalik Wayns has been linked as a possible replacement, but no official announcement has been made.

9. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (0-0)

Head coach: David Peavy

Last season's record: 35-1

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 2

Ranking rationale: Duncanville lost Anthony Black to graduation and Ashton Hardaway to transfer, but added Arizona-bound senior KJ Lewis, a 6'4'' forward who moved over from in-state Chapin. And five-star forward Ron Holland is back for his senior year, along with three-star prospects Cameron Barnes and Aric Demings. The Panthers are set up for a run at their fourth consecutive UIL 6A state title, and they have early-season matchups with Corona Centennial and Notre Dame.

10. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: Joshua Giles

Last season's record: 33-1

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 7

Ranking rationale: Duke-bound Jared McCain (6'4'' guard), UCLA-bound Devin Williams (6'10'' forward) and uncommitted three-star Mike Price (6'3'' guard) form a scary big three for the back-to-back California Southern Section champs. Price joined the squad after playing for Sierra Canyon last year, but otherwise this is another group with experience together on the court.

11. Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: Dorell Wright

Last season's record: 23-9

Final 2021-22 ranking: Ineligible

Ranking rationale: Headlined by a pair of five-star seniors in Kentucky-bound Robert Dillingham and uncommitted guard AJ Johnson, Donda Academy is an intriguing squad entering its second season. Including Dillingham and Johnson, the Doves boast six of the country’s top 250 seniors. 6'8'' forward J.J. Taylor holds offers from Kentucky, Duke and Illinois, and 6'10'' center Brandon White is wanted by the likes of Creighton, Houston and Georgia Tech.

12. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: David Rebibo

Last season's record: 25-4

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: After coming up short against Corona Centennial and Sierra Canyon in the playoffs, Harvard-Westlake is back for revenge with an experienced core. The Wolverines’ big three of Notre Dame-bound Brady Dunlap and four-star juniors Trent Perry and Robert Hinton stayed together, so the squad should only improve on what was a strong showing in the 2021-22 season.

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (0-0)

Head coach: Mike Wright

Last season's record: 23-4

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 13

Ranking rationale: Combine Academy will look much different following a top-25 finish a season ago, but the Goats shouldn’t fall off as a national power. Five-star forward Trentyn Flowers landed at Combine for his junior year after making a mid-season move from Huntington Prep (WV) to Sierra Canyon in 2021-22, and he teamed up with USC-bound guard Silas Demary Jr., four-star guard Rakease Passmore and three-star center Mekhi Grant, all newcomers themselves.

14. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (0-0)

Head coach: Glenn Farello

Last season's record: 31-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 14

Ranking rationale: Coming off a 2021-22 season in which it finished top 15 nationally and claimed its first WCAC title since 2014, the Panthers should be right back in the mix this season. Star point guard Dug McDaniel is now with the Michigan Wolverines, but still at St. Paul VI are Maryland commit DeShawn Harris-Smith and highly-touted junior Darren Harris. Four-star juniors Isaiah Abraham and Patrick Ngongba II joined the squad, too.

15. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: Andre Chevalier

Last season's record: 26-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Now a senior with some of the nation’s top college teams chasing after him, Bronny James may be the headliner for Sierra Canyon, but there’s a chance he’s not even the best player on his team. Five-star guard Isaiah Elohim is considered one of the top players in the nation for the class of 2023. The Trailblazers, who will be visiting Oregon for the annual Les Schwab Invitational holiday basketball tournament, also have three-star forwards Ashton Hardaway, the son of NBA legend Penny Hardaway, and Noah Williams.

16. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) (0-0)

Head coach: Andre Noble

Last season's record: 29-4

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 20

Ranking rationale: Imhotep Charter is home to the No. 2-ranked senior in the country, 6'7'' Kentucky commit Justin Edwards, but it’s not a one-man show. Point guard Ahmad Nowell is a top-40 player in the junior class, and senior guard Rahmir Barno holds multiple mid-major offers. The Panthers have more than enough to defend their PIAA Class 5A state title and make some noise on the national stage.

17. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) (0-0)

Head coach: Matt Sargeant

Last season's record: 21-8

Final 2021-22 ranking: Not ranked

Ranking rationale: The Knights weren’t on the national radar a season ago, but that’s changed largely thanks to the addition of two top-50 seniors in the country. Duke-bound Caleb Foster, the No. 3 point guard in the country, and Gonzaga-bound Dusty Stromer, the No. 9 small forward, transferred in from Oak Hill Academy (Va.). The team also picked up Mercy Miller, a four-star junior committed to Houston and the son of rapper and entrepreneur Master P.

18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (0-0)

Head coach: Grant Rice

Last season's record: 30-1

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Bishop Gorman will look to take a step forward this season after finishing outside the top 25 in 2021-22, and they’ll do so with a young-but-experienced big three. The Gaels have a pair of four-star juniors in their backcourt in Jase Richardson, the son of NBA legend Jason Richardson, and sharpshooter Juni Mobley. 6'7'' sophomore Chris Nwuli holds offers from UCLA, Louisville, Arizona State and more.

19. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) (0-0)

Head coach: Larry Thompson

Last season's record: 25-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: The Wolverines bowed out of last year’s GHSA 6A state playoffs with a quarterfinals loss to Grovetown, and two of their other losses came early in the season at the hands of Montverde (FL) and Duncavnille (TX). The team’s most important piece, five-star guard Isaiah Collier, is back for another run at a state title, and so is USC-bound Arrinten Page, a top-10 center in the senior class.

20. St. Rita (Chicago) (0-0)

Head coach: Roshawn Russell

Last season's record: 23-12

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: St. Rita performed well in 2021-22 while taking on some of the nation’s top teams, but it left room for improvement. Expect the Mustangs to take a step forward this year, as they brought back three of the top-50 juniors in the country — 6'9'' center James Brown and 6'8'' forward Morez Johnson — and four-star shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis joined the squad from nearby Lemont. Melvin Bell, who recently picked up his first Power Five offers from Michigan and Missouri, is the top-ranked sophomore in Illinois.

21. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ari.) (0-0)

Head coach: Marques Gantt

Last season's record: 31-3

Final 2021-22 ranking: Ineligible

Ranking rationale: Hillcrest might feature one senior committed to play college basketball in senior Shawn Simmons (St. Joseph’s), but there’s more talent down the line. 6'8'' Baylor pledge Jason Asemota is the No. 15 overall recruit in the junior class, and the squad also has uncommitted 6'8'' forward Aiden Sherrell (No. 41). In the sophomore class, Hillcrest boasts 6'9'' center Jayden Quaintance, who holds offers from Baylor, Oregon and more.

22. Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.) (0-0)

Head coach: Byron Williams

Last season's record: 21-6

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: The Rams feature three of the top four players in North Carolina in 6'4'' Tennessee commit Freddie Dilione (No. 27 overall nationally), 6'5'' College of Charleston commit Isaiah Coleman (No. 59) and 6'5'' Alabama commit Davin Cosby (No. 114).

23. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (0-0)

Head coach: Andrew Moran

Last season's record: 29-2

Final 2021-22 ranking: No. 21

Ranking rationale: The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, took the nation by storm as freshmen, so it should scare other teams thinking about what the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer could do over the next few years. The Explorers took down previously Power 25-ranked Dr. Phillips in March to win the FHSAA 7A state championship.

24. Centerville (Centerville, Ohio) (0-0)

Head coach: Brook Cupps

Last season's record: 29-1

Final 2021-22 ranking Unranked

Ranking rationale: The Elks came up short a season ago and had their 45-game win streak snapped in the OHSA Division I state championship, but they return their key pieces for a shot at redemption. Indiana commit Gabe Cupps runs the point and is joined in the backcourt by 6'6'' junior Jonathan Powell, who’s received offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Illinois and more.

25. Perry (Gilbert, Ari.) (0-0)

Head coach: Sam Duane

Last season's record: 25-5

Final 2021-22 ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: There’s no more Dylan Anderson for Perry, as the 7-footer departed for the University of Arizona, but there’s plenty of gas in the tank for a run at defending its 6A state title. The Pumas are led by senior Cody Williams and sophomore Koa Peat, a pair of 6'8'' forwards with five-star status. They’re scheduled to take on five-star Mikey Williams and San Ysidro (Calif.) in December at HoopHall West.

ON THE BUBBLE

Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)

Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah)

Kenwood Academy (Chicago)

Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)

Newton (Covington, Ga.)