Alabama Blanked by Tennessee for Second Straight Game
There are plenty of questions surrounding the Alabama softball team. The problem is there are no answers.
The Crimson Tide was left looking for answers again Saturday after being shut out for the second straight time against No. 3 Tennessee, 2-0.
It’s the third straight shutout loss for the Crimson Tide and the fourth in five games.
To put it another way, Alabama hasn’t scored a run in 34 of its last 35 innings.
Alabama had just one hit, which came in the sixth inning.
“You can’t beat good teams with one bunt single,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said.
Alabama missed on getting a few hits thanks to stellar defense from Tennessee. Shortstop Laura Mealer and third baseman McKenna Gibson robbed two or three hits with the amount of ground they covered in the infield.
“They just made some really great plays,” Murphy said. “And we can’t give them the extra out.”
That extra out came in the second inning. Earlier, catcher Riley Valentine gunned down a Vols runner on a steal attempt as Kenleigh Cahalan made the catch and laid the perfect tag for the out.
Later in the inning Cahalan made a fielding error that put a Tennessee runner at second base. She scored on a Destiny Rodriguez single for the Vols’ first run of the game.
“She makes that play every single day,” Murphy said of Cahalan. “She sat back on the ball and it was a medium hop instead of a short hop. On a short hop she comes through it and makes the play. It’s an unfortunate learning experience.
Rodriguez had three of Tennessee’s seven hits. Rylie West had two, including a solo home run in the fourth.
Jocelyn Briski took the tough loss Saturday. She allowed the two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
“Briski gave us a really good start,” Murphy said. “I’ve really loved the way she’s pitched the last few weeks. She’s pitched good enough to win.”
Karlyn Pickens earned the win. She gave up the one hit with one walk and had seven strikeouts.
Alabama closes out the series with Tennessee on Sunday, hoping to avoid another shutout.
“Hit the ball, period,” Murphy said. “Our pitching staff has kept us in the games, but we have to score runs for them. You can’t expect it to be a shutout every single time.”