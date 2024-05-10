Two Alabama Softball Players Named to All-SEC Teams
The SEC announced its all-conference teams for softball on Friday morning, with two Alabama players making the prestigious list. Sophomore infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and senior pitcher Kayla Beaver were both named second team All-SEC, the first All-SEC honors of their respective careers.
Beaver, a fifth-year player who transferred from Central Arkansas, was formerly named a first team all-conference performer at her previous school. She appeared in 32 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024, while recording an 8-8 record and a 2.48 ERA in SEC play this season. She was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on April 8.
Cahalan, an in-state product out of Trussville, gets the All-SEC nod after starting for a second consecutive year. She's started every game of the season, and batted 23-for-80 in SEC play, recording a hit in 16 of 24 SEC games.
Alabama has had 119 All-SEC honorees in program history, including multiple All-SEC players every year since 2017.
The Crimson Tide finished the regular season 33-17, receiving the 9-seed in the SEC Tournament and falling to 8-seed LSU in a tournament record 14-inning game. The loss knocked Alabama out of the SEC Tournament, as it now awaits its postseason draw in the NCAA Tournament.
The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament will take place on Sunday, May 12. Alabama has received a national seed every year since national seeding began in 2005. If that streak stays alive and Alabama once again is named a top-16 seed, the Crimson Tide would host a regional at Rhoads Stadium.