Live Updates: No. 17 Alabama Softball vs. Auburn (Game 1)
The No. 17 Alabama softball team wraps up the regular season this week with a road series with instate rival Auburn.
First pitch for Thursday’s Game 1 is 7 p.m. and is televised by ESPN2.
The Crimson Tide (32-14, 9-12 SEC) is coming off a series loss to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama was shut out in the first two games but took Game 3 with a 1-0 shutout of its own.
Auburn hasn’t fared much better this season, coming into the series with a 25-17 overall record and a 7-14 conference mark. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back losses to Ole Miss.
Kayla Beaver gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She held the Vols to no runs on two hits in the 1-0 win last week. She’s 15-7 with a 1.64 ERA.
Auburn will start Maddie Penta, who is 13-9 with a 1.73 ERA.
Alabama vs. Auburn
Overall record vs. Auburn: 51-22
In Tuscaloosa: 27-10 | In Auburn: 19-10 | At Neutral Sites: 6-4
Current Streak: Auburn +2
Last Meeting: April 23, 2023 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - L, 1-3
LIVE UPDATES
FINAL: Auburn 4, Alabama 3
Top 7
• Lauren Johnson strikes out and Auburn hangs on for the 4-3 win
• Alabama down to its last out after Cahalan strikes out. Auburn sticking with Penta in the circle
• It's 4-3 after Preuitt reaches on an error. Runner on second with one out
• Valentine flys out but pinch runner Esman advances to third.
• Alabama fighting back. Dowling, who struck out twice tonight, drives a double to right-center
• Heivilin cranks a two-run home run to center field and Alabama finally gets on the board. Alabama trails 4-2.
• Broadfoot singles to start the inning
End 6: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Bottom 6
• A strikeout and a caught-stealing for the double play ends the inning.
• Jaala Torrence is the new pitcher for Alabama and gives up a leadoff walk.
Mid 6: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Top 6
Pop up by Clark ends the inning.
• Something goes against Alabama again. The call is reviewed and upheld. Johnson is out at first.
• Jenna Johnson grounds into a double play. Again, nothing going right for Alabama tonight.
• Kristen White leads off the inning with a bunt single
End 5: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Bottom 5
• Strikeout ends the inning.
• Sac bunt advances runners to second and third. One out
• Two on with no out as Peralta walks.
• Alabama loses the challenge claiming that Wohlers was tagged out at first. Nothing going right for the Tide
• Wohlers singles for the second time tonight and the leadoff runner is aboard
Mid 5: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Top 5
• Alabama goes down in order. Penta has allowed one hit with three walks through five.
End 4: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Bottom 4
• Bama catches a break as Lech flys out for the third out. Cahalan makes an over the shoulder catch to help Alabama avoid a disasterous inning.
• Tresvik singles for the Tigers' sixth hit of the night and the bases are loaded.
• Packer singles and Auburn's got something going. Runners on first and second with two out
• Johnson had McCrary 0-2 in the count but ends up walking her.
• Pop-up makes it two outs. Bama looking for its first 1-2-3 inning of the game.
• Great diving catch by Dowling on a bunt attempt.
Mid 4: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Top 4
• Dowling strikes out for the second time tonight and Alabama fails to score.
• Another walk. Heivilin on first and Broadfoot at second
• That's the third base runner for Alabama tonight
• A walk to Broadfoot gives Alabama a runner on base with two outs
End 3: Auburn 4, Alabama 0
Bottom 3
• Pop-up ends the threat, but Auburn adds a run.
• Double steal puts runners on second and third. Alabama completely out of rhythm.
• A walk puts runners on first and second with two outs
• Wohlers singles to right field to score Tresvik from second. That makes it 4-0. Auburn having its way with Alabama pitching.
• Lech strikes out but Tresvik steals second
• That's it for Beaver. Alabama goes to the bullpen and brings in Alea Johnson
• Beaver gives up her second walk. One on with one out
Mid 3: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Top 3
• A 1-2-3 inning
• Back-to-back fly outs to right field for two quick outs
End 2: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 2
• Groundout ends the inning, but Auburn extends its lead.
• Call overturned. Auburn has a runner at third with two out.
• Out made at first on a bunt attempt, but Roach is out at third. Auburn challenging the play for obstruction on Bama shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan.
Auburn hitters working Beaver deep into the count
• Roach singles to right field and Milanowski scores. Auburn up 3-0
• Auburn's Milanowski with a one-out double for the Tigers' second hit of the night.
Mid 2: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Top 2
• Another strikeout. That's five Ks in two innings of work
• Penta has four strikeouts already after pitching to seven batters
• Kali Heivilin with a one-out, infield single puts runners on first and second.
• A walk to Kendal Clark leads off the inning for Alabama
End 1: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 1
• Striketout for the third out ends the inning.
• That's Lech's team-leading 11th home run of the season
• Lech misses a home run to left field by a few feet over the wall but she doesn't miss on a ball hit to right-center. The two-run blast puts Auburn up 2-0.
• Perfect sac bunt and Auburn has a runner at second with one out
• Not a good start for Alabama as Beaver walks the leadoff batter
Top 1
• Jenna Johnson flys out to left for a 1-2-3 inning.
• Another strikeout as Penta gets Kristen White swinging
• We're under way and Cahalan strikes out for the first out.