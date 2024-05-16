Katie Windham on Alabama Softball on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program is getting set to host its 19th consecutive NCAA Regional round this weekend in Tuscaloosa after a rollercoaster of a season. "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" welcomes Katie Windham into the program to talk about the year and set the stage for this weekend's games.
Windham opens up the conversation by addressing the team's number one question entering the season. How did Patrick Murphy and the program do in replacing superstar pitcher Montana Fouts?
After talking pitching the program switches to offense, which has clearly been the Crimson Tide's weakness this year despite hiring a hitting coach in the offseason. Alabama has had batters get hits in games, but has struggled to find consistency at the plate, putting massive pressure on the pitching staff to be perfect.
The Crimson Tide had its first losing SEC record under Murphy this year but still finds themselves hosting this weekend's NCAA Regional. Windham provides objectivity to the show and points out that while the program has taken a slight step back, it's still one of the top programs in the nation.
We wrap up the conversation by focusing on this weekend's regional. What kind of challenge is Clemson, Southeastern Louisiana and USC Upstate?
