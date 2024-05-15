How to Watch Alabama Baseball at Auburn
Ahead of next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., there is one regular season series yet to be played for the Alabama baseball team: a rivalry dance with Auburn from Thursday through Saturday. Auburn's Plainsman Park will play host.
The Crimson Tide (32-19, 12-15 SEC) is days removed from a series win over LSU which dealt a tough hand to Baton Rouge's Tigers' postseason hopes. The Auburn Tigers (25-25, 6-21 SEC) have had a season to forget, and will not qualify for a berth in Hoover regardless of what happens this weekend.
Games one and two of the series will be on SEC Network+, while Saturday's finale gets national television treatment on the SEC Network.
Last season, these two rivals met on four different occasions: once for a three-game set in Tuscaloosa in April 2023, and again for a one-off as an elimination contest in the conference tournament. Alabama won three of four, including the game in Hoover. Both teams went on to host regionals in the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn was supposed to play at the Hoover Met against Samford on Tuesday, but the matchup was cancelled owing to weather. The Crimson Tide, whose RPI sits at 11, had no midweek on the schedule, rounding out the midweeks and the nonconference slate last week against then-No. 21 Troy. This weekend's series serves as a homecoming of sorts for Alabama designated hitter and left-handed pitcher Kade Snell, who was at Auburn in 2021.
First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, which doubles as Auburn's Senior Day. That's followed by the same start time on Friday, then an unconventional 5 p.m. start for the series finale on Saturday.