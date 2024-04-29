Alabama Offensive Lineman Arrested For Speeding Over Weekend
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was arrested on Friday night in Tuscaloosa and charged with "Exhibition of Speed," according to court documents filed on Monday and first reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread.
An "Exhibition of Speed" is a misdemeanor violation of the Alabama Code that outlaws street racing, exhibitions of speed, doing donuts and other reckless driving maneuvers according to court.
If convicted Pritchett could be sentenced to up to three months in jail, ordered to pay a fine of up to $500 and he could lose his driver's license for a period of up to six months. He was detained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail before being released on a $300 bond.
The deposition indicates University of Alabama Police Department officers were on the Strip around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when they observed a black Dodge Charger with no tag driving recklessly near the corner of University Boulevard and Campus Drive.
Pritchett was allegedly driving the vehicle and was observed, "driving at a high rate of speed across the intersection of Frank Thomas Avenue and 6th Street," according to the deposition.
Officers were able to stop the Charger in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions where they found Pritchett reportedly behind the wheel.
The Alabama offensive lineman saw rotational action at left tackle last season. He was working with the starters at left tackle during spring practice but his position is up in the air with the return of Kadyn Proctor from the transfer portal.
This story will be updated.