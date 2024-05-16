Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has been recruiting at an elite level for nearly two decades under previous head coach Nick Saban. New head coach Kalen DeBoer looks to maintain the standard set by Saban and the Class of 2025 is his first chance to do so.
Class of 2025
Current Commitments [Sorted by Commitment Date]
- Anthony "Turbo" Rogers, RB, 5-8, 185, Montgomery, Ala.
- Myles Johnson, LB, 6-1, 220, Brewton, Ala.
- Antonio Coleman, DL, 6-2, 285, Saraland, Ala.
- Zymear Smith, CB, 6-0, 170, Ridgley, Md.
- Derick Smith, WR, 6-1, 185, Selma, Ala.
- Darrell "Duke" Johnson, LB, 6-1, 200, Eastman, Ga.
- Abduall Sanders Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Santa Ana, Calif.
- Luke Metz, LB, 6-3, 220, Hoschton, Ga.
- Lotzeir Brooks, WR, 5-9, 170, Millville, N.J.
- Jaedon Harmon, LB, 6-1, 215, Rome, Ga.
Class of 2026
The Crimson Tide has extended several offers to the Class of 2026, but currently has no one committed yet.
1. Anthony Rogers
Anthony "Turbo" Rogers committed to the University of Alabama in June of 2023. The 4-star running back played for the Pike Road Patriots as a freshman and sophomore and then transferred to IMG for his junior year. Rogers transferred back to Alabama and will play for Carver in Montgomery as a senior. The speedster reportedly has a laser-timed 4.8 40-yard dash and ran an 11.29 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Scouts compare him to Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane as he's a threat to score anytime he touches the ball.
2. Myles Johnson
Johnson is a 4-star linebacker out of T.R. Miller High School. He is the last active recruit to commit to Nick Saban as he made his decision to join the recruiting class in October of last year. Johnson unfortunately missed his junior year after suffering an offseason knee injury, making his upcoming senior season all the more important for the linebacker's development.
3. Antonio Coleman
Coleman is a 4-star defensive lineman playing for the powerhouse Saraland Spartans. He's considered the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Alabama and his recruitment has been quite a ride. Coleman committed to the Crimson Tide in September of last season but flipped into the Auburn recruiting class in December before rejoining the Alabama class in March. His Spartans won the 6A state championship in 2022 and were runners-up in 2023.
4. Zymear Smith
Smith is a 4-star athlete excelling on both sides of the football. He'll likely become a cornerback at the college level but he earned all-state in Maryland by playing running back. 247Sports reports he took 80 carries for 670 yards and eight scores while taking 12 receptions for 427 yards and four scores and defensively he accrued 22 tackles with seven pass breakups and three interceptions as a junior.
5. Derick Smith
The 4-star wide receiver is considered the No. 4 prospect in the state of Alabama. He excels on both sides of the ball for Southside Selma playing safety and primarily receiver on offense, but is used in multiple skill positions for the Panthers. He caught 46 passes for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns while also carrying the ball 65 times for 1,036 yards and nine more scores on offense. Defensively he tallied 74 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior.
6. Darrell Johnson
The 5-star linebacker is considered the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in March, kicking off a string of commitments for Alabama in quick succession. He spent his junior year playing defensive back and accumulated 103 tackles. Johnson is expected to transition to linebacker for his senior year as he continues developing.
7. Abduall Sanders Jr.
Mater Dei has been kind to Alabama and Sanders Jr. looks to continue the trend. The 4-star linebacker is considered the No. 24 player in the state of California and tallied 52 tackles with 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior in his first year playing inside linebacker.
8. Luke Metz
Metz is a prototypical inside linebacker out of Georgia playing for Mill Creek High School. He was named All-Region for his junior year playing both linebacker and tight end. According to 247Sports he totaled 51 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble on defense while also catching four passes for 41 yards on offense.
He joined BamaCentral in March to discuss his recruitment.
9. Lotzeir Brooks
The 4-star wide receiver out of New Jersey is known for a unique blend of speed and quickness. He hauled in 61 passes for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior and already owns the South Jersey career receiving record with 3,355 yards. While just 5-foot-9, 170-pounds his speed and athleticism look to pair nicely with Derick Smith's size and physicality as the two Crimson Tide receiver commits.
10. Jaedon Harmon
The 4-star linebacker committed to Alabama in April. He was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State after a junior year that saw him tally 80 tackles and five sacks and one interception leading his team to the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs.
This story will be updatd regularly on BamaCentral.