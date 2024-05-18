Alabama Football Adds In-State Defensive Back to 2026 Recruiting Class
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff got good news to start their Saturday as they've received a commitment from one of the state's top prospects. Jamarrion Gordon out of Jackson, Ala. has become the first player to commit to Alabama in the Class of 2026 according to On3 Sports.
Gordon is a 4-star defensive back playing for Jackson High School. The rising junior is listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds and is considered the No. 10 player in the state of Alabama. He's seen time at both cornerback and safety through his first two years of high school football.
"I'm staying home to make this state better! With that being said I'm 100% committed to the University of Alabama," Gordon tweeted on Saturday.
He was primarily recruited by Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn and Florida.
Jackson finished the 2023 season with an 11-1 record, winning the Alabama Class 4A Region 1 championship but ultimately losing in the third round of the playoffs. Gordon reportedly tallied 30 tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups in those 12 games as a sophomore.
Gordon also excels in track and field and reportedly ran an 11.24 100-meter dash as a sophomore while also competing in the 200-meter dash, long jump and high jump according to 247Sports.
His commitment gives the Alabama coaching staff a jump on the Class of 2026 while also providing the staff with a defender that can play multiple positions on the backend of the defense. While Gordon still has 19 months until he can officially sign with the Crimson Tide, his commitment on Saturday puts Alabama into the driver's seat for his future.