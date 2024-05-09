Regions Tradition, SEC Softball and NIL on The Joe Gaither Show
There's a lot to get into on a Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral".
The Crimson Tide was eliminated after just one game in the SEC Tournament, we spent time with some SEC coaches on a golf course, the basketball team's playing in an exciting event and some college football coaches have made interesting comments about NIL.
The show opens with SEC softball as the Crimson Tide fell to the LSU Tigers in the opening game on Wednesday. Alabama's bats started off well by scoring two runs to open the game but weren't able to string together any more offense, putting immense pressure on the pitching staff. What has to change in the program to generate a more consistent offense against high level competition?
We move from softball to the golf course as some of the biggest names in the state of Alabama and the SEC were in Birmingham for the Regions Tradition. What did Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer say to the media that stood out? He discussed the transfer portal, Jalen Milroe's growth and his thoughts on Parker Brailsford.
The Regions Tradition social media team put together a short video of Kirby Smart, Nick Saban, Hugh Freeze and DeBoer swinging from off the tee, so the program ranks each coach in order from best swing to worst swing.
The Crimson Tide basketball team has been in the scheduling headlines this week as the Tide agreed to a new series with Illinois, but the more interesting note is a new "Multi-Team Event" in Las Vegas that Alabama is locked into for 2024. Will the "Players Era Event" produce some of the best basketball next season with a major cash prize going to the winner?
