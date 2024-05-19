Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana (Tuscaloosa Regional Final)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a high-stakes NCAA Regional final qualifier on Saturday morning at Rhoads Stadium, Alabama Softball and Southeastern Louisiana went into extra innings. Riley Valentine, coming in as a pinch hitter, ignited a five-run rally in the ninth inning with a home run, propelling the Crimson Tide to a 6-3 victory.
After climbing their way back in the loser's bracket, the Lions and Crimson Tide are set to face off once more on Sunday with a trip to the super regionals on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
How It Happened...
FINAL - Alabama 12, SLU 2.
Top Fifth - SLU Batting:
- Great catch by Kristen White in center seals the deal for the Crimson Tide. Alabama advances to their 18th super regional in school history. Jaala Torrence is given a Powerade bath amidst celebration. 14 hits for the Crimson Tide, including 10 in the first inning. Final: Alabama 12, SLU 2.
- Magee grounds out to short for the second out.
- Watson strikes out swinging for the first out.
- Jaala Torrence coming in to pitch for Alabama.
Bottom Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Emma Broadooft grounds out to second for the third out of the inning.
- Riley Valentine grounds out to second. Nobody on with two outs now for Broadfoot.
- Heivilin hits a soft grounder to third for the first out of the inning.
Top Fourth - SLU Batting:
- Goodman hits a lineout to Johnson in left for the third out.
- Kulivan hits it right back to Briski. Greely advances to second. Kulivan out at first. Runner on third with two outs for Cam Goodman.
- Greely doubles up the middle for a hit. Runner on second now with one out for Kulivan.
- Watson strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
Bottom Third - Alabama Batting:
- Dowling hits a soft lineout to short for the third out.
- Marlie Giles singles to left. Cahalan comes around to score. One on with two outs for Bailey Dowling. Allison Brunson comes in to pitch for DuBois. Alabama 12, SLU 2.
- Jenna Johnson grounds out to third for the second out.
- Cahalan scorches a triple off of the wall in left-center. White and Preuitt come in to score with ease. Alabama 11, SLU 2.
- Preuitt singles to center. White advances to second.
- Kristen White singles to third.
- Grill strikes out swinging for the first out.
- Kat Grill pinch hits for Broadfoot.
Top Third - SLU Batting:
- Johnson lines out to Briski in the circle to end the inning.
- Krolczyk grounds out to second for the out, Magee advances to third.
- Detillier out at first trying to bunt. She's called safe on the field, but a review switches the call. Magee advances to second.
- Magee singles through the left side for a hit to start the inning.
Bottom Second - Alabama Batting:
- Riley Valentine strikes out looking for the third out. After a 35+ minute inning last time out, the Lions finish this one in under five.
- Heivilin flies out to right for the second out.
- Dowling hits a weak groundball to second. It's bobbled, but corralled. One out now for Heivilin.
Top Second- SLU Batting:
- Goodman singles to center. Out at second trying to stretch a double. Broussard comes around to score. Watson then grounds out to second to end the inning. Alabama 9, SLU 2.
- Kulivan strikes out looking.
- Greely singles through the left side for a hit. Runners on first and second for Kulivan.
- Watson walks to start the inning.
Bottom First - Alabama Batting:
- Giles hits a deep fly into left-center that's caught for the third out. Lions finally escape a disastrous first inning. Ten hits for Alabama. Nine runs. They forced DuBois out of the circle, then Cera Blanchard, and forced the Lions' hand into DuBois entering once more.
- Jenna Johnson rips one into center for a hit. Lions are shell shocked. Blanchard checks out of the game in favor of DuBois. White and Valentine come around to score. Cahalan advances to second. Two on with two outs for Marlie Giles. Alabama 9, SLU 1.
- Cahalan draws a seven pitch walk, and there's nowhere to put her for the Lions. Crimson Tide push another across. Alabama 7, SLU 1.
- Preuitt fouls out to third. Two outs with the bases loaded now for Cahalan.
- Kristen White singles through the left side. Valentine to second, Heivilin to third. Bases loaded for Preuitt.
- The hit streak comes to an end as Emma Broadfoot pops out to the pitcher. One out now Kristen White with two runners on.
- Eight straight hits for Alabama. Dowling comes in to score as Valentine singles to left. Heivilin advances to second. Alabama 6, SLU 1.
- Seven straight hits for the Crimson Tide as Heivilin singles up the middle. Wow. Giles comes in to score. Dowling advances to third. Alabama 5, SLU 1.
- Bailey Dowling rips a double that hits off of the left field wall. Cahalan scores. Johnson scores. Giles advances to third. Alabama 4, SLU 1.
- Five straight hits for Alabama as Marlie Giles lays down a perfect bunt for the Crimson Tide. Both runners advance. Bases loaded for Bailey Dowling. Cera Blanchard coming in now for the Lions. Rhoads Stadium is rocking.
- Four straight hits for Alabama as Johnson hit a bloop single in right-center. Preuitt scores. Cahalan advances to second. Runners on first and second now for Marlie Giles. Alabama 2, SLU 1.
- Kenleigh Cahalan rips one into right for a hit. Just like that, we have a tie game. Preuitt advances to third, White comes around to score. Runners on the corners now for Jenna Johnson. Still no outs in the inning. Alabama 1, SLU 1.
- Lions have Cera Blanchard warming in the pen.
- White and Preuitt advance to second on a passed ball. 2-2 count for Cahalan.
- Ruling on the field is upheld. Runners on first and second now for Kenleigh Cahalan.
- Another infield single for Alabama as Larrissa Preuitt slaps one to second. Play is under review. For now, White and Preuitt are safe at second and first, respectively.
- Kristen White with an infield single to start things for the Crimson Tide.
Top First - SLU Batting:
- Johnson strikes out swinging. First strikeout of the day for Briski. Inning concludes, but not before the Lions do some early damage.
- Krolczyk hits a weak grounder to second. Heivilin fires to first, Detillier advances to second. Two outs with a runner on second for Lexi Johnson.
- Lions strike first as Detillier flairs one into right for a hit. One on with one out now for Krolczyk. SLU 1, Alabama 0.
- Great sacrifice bunt from Magee advances Watson to third. One on with one out for Maria Detillier.
- Watson takes a five pitch walk, then steals second.
- First pitch from Briski is a ball and we're underway here at Rhoads.
Pregame:
- We're 10 minutes until first pitch here at Rhoads Stadium.
- Starting Lineups:
Alabama
SLU
Kristen White
Ka'Lyn Watson
Larrissa Preuitt
Chloe Magee
Kenleigh Cahalan
Maria Detillier
Jenna Johnson
Bailey Krolczyk
Marlie Giles
Lexi Johnson
Bailey Dowling
Maddie Watson
Kali Heivilin
Audrey Greely
Riley Valentine
Colleen Kulivan
Emma Broadfoot
Cam Goodman
P: Jocelyn Briski
P: Ellie DuBois
- First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional
Who: No. 14 Alabama (33-17), Clemson (34-17), Southeastern Louisiana (45-13) and USC Upstate (30-21)
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
When:
Friday, May 17
*Southeastern Louisiana 6, Clemson 2 | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
*No. 14 Alabama1, USC Upstate 0 | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
*Game 3: No. 14 Alabama 6, SLU 2 (9 Innings) | 10:30 a.m., ESPN+
*Game 4: Clemson 8, USC Upstate 0 (5 Innings) | 1 p.m. ESPN+
*Game 5: SLU 6, Clemson 2 | 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
*Game 6 | No. 14 Alabama vs. SLU | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
*Game 7 if necessary | TBD