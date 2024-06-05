What is Alabama's Most Difficult Road Game in 2024? Just a Minute
Alabama football will have one of the most difficult schedules in all of college football this season. While BamaCentral is currently breaking down each opponent in its early opponent preview series, staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham will break down which of Alabama's road games is the most difficult in today's Just a Minute video.
The Crimson Tide has five road games on its 2024 slate. Four of those are SEC games, being Vanderbilt, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. The other is a non-conference tilt against Wisconsin, Alabama's first road game against a Big Ten team in over a decade.
BamaCentral’s "Just A Minute" Panel
Blake Byler: Blake Byler is a staff writer for BamaCentral and primarily covers Alabama basketball and football. He has covered a wide variety of Crimson Tide sports since 2021, including golf, softball, baseball, and more. He served as the sports editor of The Crimson White while in school, and began writing full-time for BamaCentral in 2023 following his graduation from The University of Alabama.
Katie Windham: Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness and SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.