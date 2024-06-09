2024 Alabama High School Softball All-State Teams
The 2024 Alabama High School Softball All-State Teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards, and the Super All-State teams will be announced Sunday evening at the ASWA convention at Jacksonville State University.
Class 7A
Player of the year: Vic Moten, Daphne
Pitcher of the year: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville
Hitter of the year: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City
Coach of the year: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Olivia Christian, Hoover, Sr.
P: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
P: Vic Moten, Daphne, Jr.
P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
C: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park, Sr.
IF: Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
IF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Sr.
IF: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Sr.
IF: Dailynn Motes, Thompson, Sr.
OF: Hannah Christian, Hoover, Sr.
OF: Abby Johnson, Daphne, So.
OF: Claire Wright, Austin, Jr.
UTL: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
UTL: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
DH: Natalia Kenyatta, Bob Jones, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary Montgomery, Sr.
P: Aubree Hooks, Thompson, Jr.
P: Kaitlyn Raines, Hoover, Jr.
P: AJ Vineski, Bob Jones, Sr.
C: Khloe Broadwater, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
IF: Arden Breedlove, Austin, So.
IF: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
IF: Bella Foran, Hoover, Sr.
IF: Ansley Reeves, Enterprise, 8th
OF: Keara Hall, Thompson, Sr.
OF: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain, Sr.
OF: Kinley Hutto, Enterprise, Sr.
UTL: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Sr.
UTL: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
DH: Abigail Helms, Auburn, Jr.
DH: Abby Lindsey, Austin, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kadyn Bush, Thompson, So.; Kaytie Chandler, Prattville, Jr.
C: Holly Beth Brooks, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.; Kinley German, Dothan, Fr.
IF: Kelsey Burden, Thompson, 8th; Amya Duster, Huntsville, Fr.
OF: Isabella Myers, Huntsville, Sr.; Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Jr.
UTL: Madison Allen, Auburn, Sr.; Kinsley Higdon, Austin, Sr.
DH: Charlee Bennett, Spain Park, Jr.; Sydney Carroll, Chelsea, Jr.
Class 6A
Player of the year: Morgan Stiles, Athens
Pitcher of the year: Mya Holt, Wetumpka
Hitter of the year: Presley Lively, Helena
Coach of the year: Travis Barnes, Athens
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin Co., Jr.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, Sr.
P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, Sr.
P: Kaitlyn Trepanier, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
C: Amaya Green, Athens, Jr.
IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Bre Hughes, Saraland, Sr.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Sr.
OF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Jr.
OF: Presley Lively, Helena, Sr.
OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Sr.
UTL: Sophie Gant, Gardendale, Sr.
UTL: Nyla Treptau, Pell City, Jr.
DH: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort, Jr.
DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, So.
P: Mackenzie Harper, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
P: Hayden Traywick, Helena, So.
P: Ella Watson, Wetumpka, Sr.
C: Marti McCluskey, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
IF: Ameria Anderson, Pike Road, Jr.
IF: Lily Lowery, Athens, Jr.
IF: Jada McLeod, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.
IF: Kenley Vaughn, Gardendale, Jr.
OF: Miya Covington, Gardendale, Sr.
OF: Katie Gillott, Hartselle, Jr.
OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, So.
UTL: Kherington Keith, Pell City, Fr.
UTL: Berkley Mooney, Oxford, Sr.
DH: Brit Godfrey, Hartselle, Jr.
DH: Leilah Mennes, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, So.; Kate Townley, Calera, Sr.
C: Kennedy Cuthbert, Pike Road, 8th; Emma Tims-Becerra, Oxford, So.
IF: Emma Olive, Helena, Sr.; Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort, Sr.
OF: Whitney Holtzapfel, Calera, Fr.; Hannah Steele, Helena, Sr.
UTL: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, Sr.; Meredith Kellum, Briarwood, Sr.
DH: Sheridan Kynard, McAdory, Jr.; Mason Quinnie, Hazel Green, Sr.
Class 5A
Player of the year: Missy Odom, Jasper
Pitcher of the year: Jacey Moore, Russellville
Hitter of the year: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria
Coach of the year: Brandi Hall, Jasper
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Madeline Howard, St. Paul's, Sr.
P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, Sr.
P: Ashton Moorer, Demopolis, Sr.
P: Missy Odom, Jasper, So.
C: Charlee Parris, Alexandria, So.
IF: Allyssa Hunt, Alexandria, Jr.
IF: Lillie Stagner, Faith-Mobile, Jr.
IF: Tia Titi, Gulf Shores, Sr.
IF: Kendall Trimm, Moody, Jr.
OF: Bailea Boone, Holtville, Jr.
OF: Peyton Burrell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
OF: Brooklynn Sertell, St. Clair Co., Sr.
UTL: McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence Co., Sr.
UTL: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria, Jr.
DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Jr.
DH: Mylee Stagner, Faith-Mobile, Fr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jalyn Allen, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.
P: Georgia Chancellor, Springville, Fr.
P: Gracie Lawrence, Brewer, So.
P: Anna Leigh Price, Gulf Shores, So.
C: Anayia McCutchen, Gulf Shores, Fr.
IF: Austin McNeece, Scottsboro, Jr.
IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Jr.
IF: Shila Wadkins, Scottsboro, Jr.
IF: Maddie Williams, Rehobeth, Jr.
OF: Idaysia Mercer, Jasper, Sr.
OF: Sydney Noles, Boaz, Sr.
OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, Sr.
UTL: Leah Bowden, Springville, So.
UTL: Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard, So.
DH: Addyson Jarman, Marbury, Sr.
DH: Ava Ramsey, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Grier Maples, Boaz, Fr.; Bella Turley, Moody, 8th
C: Alaina Grace King, Ardmore, Jr.; Brinlee Phillips, West Point, Sr.
IF: Lara Anne Norwood, Lawrence Co., 8th; Ava Rhoden, Boaz, Jr.
OF: KK Jacks, Gulf Shores, Fr.; Brenlee Sparks, Alexandria, Jr.
UTL: Kylie Snowden, Holtville, So.; Kyra Wallace, Brewbaker Tech, So.
DH: Caitlan Bland, Shelby Co., So.; Christian Hess, Alexandria, Sr.
Class 4A
Player of the year: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
Pitcher of the year: KG Favors, Orange Beach
Hitter of the year: Braya Hodges, Houston Aca.
Coach of the year: Kathryn Montgomery, Brooks
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Jr.
P: Abby Herndon, Brooks, Sr.
P: Skiely Perry, Curry, Fr.
P: Ashtyn Sligh, Oneonta, Jr.
C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, So.
IF: Jenna Madison, Curry, Sr.
IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, So.
IF: Callie Richardson, White Plains, Jr.
IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Jr.
OF: Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Aca., Sr.
OF: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Jr.
OF: Allie Yeary, Madison Co., Jr.
UTL: Braya Hodges, Houston Aca., Sr.
UTL: JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone, Jr.
DH: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Jr.
DH: Avery Wynne, North Jackson, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Emma Hill, Cherokee Co., So.
P: Laura Beth NeSmith, Prattville Chr., Jr.
P: Gracyn Spicer, Madison Co., Sr.
P: Addi Wilson, Hamilton, Jr.
C: Caroline Jones, Northside, So.
IF: Mary Margaret Fountain, T.R. Miller, Jr.
IF: Ava Hill, Handley, Jr.
IF: Katie King, Orange Beach, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Jr.
OF: Abby Lea, Cherokee Co., Sr.
OF: Faith Roberson, Brooks, Jr.
OF: Gracie Ward, Slocomb, Sr.
UTL: Emily Adams, Houston Aca., So.
UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Jr.
DH: Ella Baswell, New Hope, Fr.
DH: Lillie McGuff, Curry, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Shayeligh Whitman, Dale Co., Jr.; Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Jr.
C: Rebekah Rowell, T.R. Miller, Sr.; Ansleigh Smith, Houston Aca., Sr.
IF: Anna Kate Smith, Corner, So.; Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Sr.
OF: Ansley Brown, Curry, Fr.; Charli Kyser, American Chr., Sr.
UTL: Kandice Crosby, Prattville Chr., So.; Kaitlynn Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr.
DH: Kylei Russell, West Morgan, Sr.; Summer Stephens, Hale Co., Sr.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Reese Cauley, Opp
Pitcher of the year: Emily Needham, St. James
Hitter of the year: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield
Coach of the year: David McVay, Opp
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Reese Cauley, Opp, Sr.
P: Emily Needham, St. James, So.
P: Shianne Parker, Plainview, Sr.
P: Cataryna Schreiber, Madison Aca., So.
C: Hallie Holland, Colbert Co., So.
IF: Bradleigh Lanier, Opp, Jr.
IF: Abby Payne, Hokes Bluff, Sr.
IF: Talee Sims, Randolph Co., Sr.
IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph Co., Sr.
OF: Chloe Hatch, Plainview, Sr.
OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Jr.
OF: Abby Williams, Plainview, So.
UTL: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Sr.
UTL: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Jr.
DH: Tatiana Shuford, St. James, Jr.
DH: Maddie Traywick, Alabama Chr., Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Mardie Carpenter, Thomasville, Jr.
P: Kynlee Fulmer, Weaver, Sr.
P: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Sr.
P: Isabelle Warrick, Alabama Chr., Jr.
C: Cacey Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.
IF: Emily Burgreen, Madison Aca., Jr.
IF: Graidin Haas, Plainview, Jr.
IF: Jada Hampton, Plainview, Sr.
IF: Hanna Kimbrell, Winfield, Fr.
OF: Imani Brothers, Thomasville, So.
OF: Ana Grace Guy, Carbon Hill, Sr.
OF: Molly Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.
UTL: Cayla Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.
UTL: Cayse Willett, Glencoe, Sr.
DH: Makayli Davis, Colbert Co., So.
DH: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Avery Duke, Excel, So.; McKinley McCaghren, Danville, Fr.
C: Brooklyn Barlow, Excel, Sr.; Emma Rose Meldrum, Trinity, So.
IF: Breanna Martin, Ohatchee, Sr.; Maddie Norris, Providence Chr., Jr.
OF: Jaidyn Ivey, Opp, Jr.; Evie Stephenson, Madison Aca., 7th
UTL: Sydney Johnston, St. James, So.; Addison Moseley, Opp, Jr.
DH: Stevie Grace Collins, Thomasville, Sr.; Amaya Womack, Opp, Sr.
Class 2A
Player of the year: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg
Pitcher of the year: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg
Hitter of the year: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah
Coach of the year: Josh Cox, Wicksburg
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Sydney Boothe, Zion Chapel, So.
P: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg, Jr.
P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, So.
P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, Sr.
C: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, Sr.
IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Jr.
IF: Tylaya Lingo, Wicksburg, Jr.
IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Jr.
IF: Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, Sr.
OF: Chasty Garrison, Winston Co., Jr.
OF: Anna Potter, Hatton, Sr.
OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, So.
UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern-Blount, Sr.
UTL: Emma Sipsy, Sand Rock, Fr.
DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
DH: Bella Kelley, Southeastern-Blount, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend, Fr.
P: Josie Bunch, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.
P: Caybree Dobbins, North Sand Mountain, Sr.
P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern-Blount, Jr.
C: Amber Kidd, Zion Chapel, Sr.
IF: Campbell Barron, Pisgah, So.
IF: Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long, Fr.
IF: Izzy Ingle, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
IF: Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, Jr.
OF: Briley Caperton, Pisgah, So.
OF: Ali Kelly, Sumiton Chr., Jr.
OF: Kenzie Reid, J.U. Blacksher, Sr.
UTL: Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
UTL: Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg, 8th
DH: Lynley Butts, Lamar Co., So.
DH: Kynlee Taylor, Sulligent, 8th
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Piper Anderson, Pisgah, So.; Madison Comeens, Winston Co., Sr.
C: Sophia Murphey, Ider, Sr.; Laney Saucer, J.U. Blacksher, Fr.
IF: Samantha Galloway, Fyffe, So.; Ally Zorn, Samson, So.
OF: Kaylee Hodge, Zion Chapel, So.; Ella Waites, Woodland, Jr.
UTL: Beth Dixon, Ariton, Fr.; Braylee King, West End-Walnut Grove, So.
DH: Marlie Hood, Hatton, Sr.; Kennedy Hussey, Zion Chapel, Sr.
Class 1A
Player of the year: Olivia Treece, Skyline
Pitcher of the year: Kaylee Guy, Leroy
Hitter of the year: Sadie Primm, Billingsley
Coach of the year: Slade Bellomy, Skyline
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, Jr.
P: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Jr.
P: Lilli Sumblin, Kinston, So.
P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Sr.
C: Emma Givens, Gaylesville, Sr.
IF: Kaylee Carter, Athens Bible, Jr.
IF: Alex Grimes, Brantley, Fr.
IF: Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg, Fr.
IF: Sadie Primm, Billingsley, Jr.
OF: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Jr.
OF: Gracie Mitchell, Leroy, Sr.
OF: Addie Pollard, Waterloo, So.
UTL: Jaden McGee, Maplesville, Sr.
UTL: Carli Sparks, Cherokee, Sr.
DH: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Sr.
DH: Destiny Trevino, Cherokee, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Lydia Brewer, Sweet Water, Sr.
P: Georgiana Kavich, Waterloo, Jr.
P: Annah Parker Little, Brantley, Sr.
P: Mollie Kayte Smith, Maplesville, Sr.
C: Addyson Butler, Athens Bible, Jr.
IF: Beverly Alexander, Ragland, So.
IF: Eva Gates, Skyline, Fr.
IF: Hannah Howard, Leroy, So.
IF: Helena Ingram, Spring Garden, Jr.
OF: Claire Cooper, Waterloo, Jr.
OF: Brinlee Potts, Skyline, Sr.
OF: Tishona Young, Sweet Water, So.
UTL: Bella Harper, Lynn, Fr.
UTL: Brynne Kelley, Kinston, So.
DH: Maggie Jarrett, Spring Garden, Jr.
DH: Gra McManus, South Lamar, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Marissa Adams, Decatur Heritage, So.; Paige McMurrey, Ragland, Sr.
C: Sarah Allen, Waterloo, Jr.; Chloe Gilliland, Meek, Sr.
IF: Audra Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.; Payten Herron, Hackleburg, So.
OF: Ana Caldwell, Elba, Jr.; Addie Word, Spring Garden, 8th
UTL: Brookelyn Keith, Leroy, Sr.; Laine Steward, Hackleburg, Jr.
DH: Camdyn Norris, Kinston, So.; Kamri Tittle, Lynn, Jr.
AISA
Player of the year: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood
Pitcher of the year: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper
Hitter of the year: Miya Tatum, Macon-East
Coach of the year: Glynn Lott, Macon-East
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper, Sr.
P: Railey Langford, Lee-Scott, So.
P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood, Jr.
P: Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep, So.
C: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Sr.
IF: Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Sr.
IF: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Sr.
IF: Catie Wallace Self, Lowndes Aca., Fr.
IF: Miya Tatum, Macon-East, Jr.
OF: Haley Briggs, Lowndes Aca., Sr.
OF: Karrington Moore, Bessemer Aca., Sr.
OF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Aca., Jr.
UTL: Ashley Burgess, Edgewood, Sr.
UTL: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper, Jr.
DH: Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep, Fr.
DH: Hope Kennedy, Abbeville Chr., So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Anna Grace Blalock, Abbeville Chr., Sr.
P: Addie Hicks, Clarke Prep, Fr.
P: Casey Stengell, Macon-East, Sr.
P: Elizabeth Sullins, Lowndes Aca., Fr.
C: Carson Cox, Bessemer Aca., So.
IF: Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Aca., Jr.
IF: Alli Kate Causey, Abbeville Chr., 8th
IF: Jamya Powell, Macon-East, So.
IF: Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Grace Jernigan, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Lathan Johnson, Macon-East, Sr.
OF: Bri Totty, Lee-Scott, Jr.
UTL: Lexie Smith, Edgewood, Fr.
UTL: McKenzie Johnson, Lee-Scott, So.
DH: Ragan McConnell, Glenwood, Sr.
DH: Ansley Tate, Lee-Scott, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: None.
C: Mallory Coody, Patrician, So.
IF: Annie Bressler, Hooper, Sr.; Courtney Niles, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Cassie Braddy, Abbeville Chr., Fr.
UTL: Drue Flint, Clarke Prep, So.
DH: Caroline Rhea, Bessemer Aca., So.; Katelee Sikes, Patrician, Fr.