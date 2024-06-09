Bama Central

2024 Alabama High School Softball All-State Teams

Miss Softball, Mr. Baseball and the Super All-State teams to be named Sunday evening at the ASWA convention.

Christopher Walsh

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

The 2024 Alabama High School Softball All-State Teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards, and the Super All-State teams will be announced Sunday evening at the ASWA convention at Jacksonville State University.

Class 7A

Player of the year: Vic Moten, Daphne

Pitcher of the year: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the year: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City

Coach of the year: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Olivia Christian, Hoover, Sr.

      P: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

      P: Vic Moten, Daphne, Jr.

      P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

      C: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park, Sr.

      IF: Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

      IF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Sr.

      IF: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Sr.

      IF: Dailynn Motes, Thompson, Sr.

      OF: Hannah Christian, Hoover, Sr.

      OF: Abby Johnson, Daphne, So.

      OF: Claire Wright, Austin, Jr.

      UTL: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

      UTL: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

      DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

      DH: Natalia Kenyatta, Bob Jones, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary Montgomery, Sr.

      P: Aubree Hooks, Thompson, Jr.

      P: Kaitlyn Raines, Hoover, Jr.

      P: AJ Vineski, Bob Jones, Sr.

      C: Khloe Broadwater, Central-Phenix City, Fr.

      IF: Arden Breedlove, Austin, So.

      IF: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

      IF: Bella Foran, Hoover, Sr.

      IF: Ansley Reeves, Enterprise, 8th

      OF: Keara Hall, Thompson, Sr.

      OF: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain, Sr.

      OF: Kinley Hutto, Enterprise, Sr.

      UTL: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Sr.

      UTL: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

      DH: Abigail Helms, Auburn, Jr.

      DH: Abby Lindsey, Austin, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Kadyn Bush, Thompson, So.; Kaytie Chandler, Prattville, Jr.

      C: Holly Beth Brooks, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.; Kinley German, Dothan, Fr.

      IF: Kelsey Burden, Thompson, 8th; Amya Duster, Huntsville, Fr.

      OF: Isabella Myers, Huntsville, Sr.; Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Jr.

      UTL: Madison Allen, Auburn, Sr.; Kinsley Higdon, Austin, Sr.

      DH: Charlee Bennett, Spain Park, Jr.; Sydney Carroll, Chelsea, Jr.

Class 6A

Player of the year: Morgan Stiles, Athens

Pitcher of the year: Mya Holt, Wetumpka

Hitter of the year: Presley Lively, Helena

Coach of the year: Travis Barnes, Athens

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin Co., Jr.

      P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, Sr.

      P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, Sr.

      P: Kaitlyn Trepanier, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

      C: Amaya Green, Athens, Jr.

      IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

      IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Sr.

      IF: Bre Hughes, Saraland, Sr.

      IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Sr.

      OF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Jr.

      OF: Presley Lively, Helena, Sr.

      OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Sr.

      UTL: Sophie Gant, Gardendale, Sr.

      UTL: Nyla Treptau, Pell City, Jr.

      DH: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort, Jr.

      DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, So.

      P: Mackenzie Harper, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

      P: Hayden Traywick, Helena, So.

      P: Ella Watson, Wetumpka, Sr.

      C: Marti McCluskey, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.

      IF: Ameria Anderson, Pike Road, Jr.

      IF: Lily Lowery, Athens, Jr.

      IF: Jada McLeod, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

      IF: Kenley Vaughn, Gardendale, Jr.

      OF: Miya Covington, Gardendale, Sr.

      OF: Katie Gillott, Hartselle, Jr.

      OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, So.

      UTL: Kherington Keith, Pell City, Fr.

      UTL: Berkley Mooney, Oxford, Sr.

      DH: Brit Godfrey, Hartselle, Jr.

      DH: Leilah Mennes, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, So.; Kate Townley, Calera, Sr.

      C: Kennedy Cuthbert, Pike Road, 8th; Emma Tims-Becerra, Oxford, So.

      IF: Emma Olive, Helena, Sr.; Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort, Sr.

      OF: Whitney Holtzapfel, Calera, Fr.; Hannah Steele, Helena, Sr.

      UTL: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, Sr.; Meredith Kellum, Briarwood, Sr.

      DH: Sheridan Kynard, McAdory, Jr.; Mason Quinnie, Hazel Green, Sr.

Class 5A

Player of the year: Missy Odom, Jasper

Pitcher of the year: Jacey Moore, Russellville

Hitter of the year: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria

Coach of the year: Brandi Hall, Jasper

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Madeline Howard, St. Paul's, Sr.

      P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, Sr.

      P: Ashton Moorer, Demopolis, Sr.

      P: Missy Odom, Jasper, So.

      C: Charlee Parris, Alexandria, So.

      IF: Allyssa Hunt, Alexandria, Jr.

      IF: Lillie Stagner, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

      IF: Tia Titi, Gulf Shores, Sr.

      IF: Kendall Trimm, Moody, Jr.

      OF: Bailea Boone, Holtville, Jr.

      OF: Peyton Burrell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

      OF: Brooklynn Sertell, St. Clair Co., Sr.

      UTL: McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence Co., Sr.

      UTL: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria, Jr.

      DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Jr.

      DH: Mylee Stagner, Faith-Mobile, Fr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Jalyn Allen, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.

      P: Georgia Chancellor, Springville, Fr.

      P: Gracie Lawrence, Brewer, So.

      P: Anna Leigh Price, Gulf Shores, So.

      C: Anayia McCutchen, Gulf Shores, Fr.

      IF: Austin McNeece, Scottsboro, Jr.

      IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Jr.

      IF: Shila Wadkins, Scottsboro, Jr.

      IF: Maddie Williams, Rehobeth, Jr.

      OF: Idaysia Mercer, Jasper, Sr.

      OF: Sydney Noles, Boaz, Sr.

      OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, Sr.

      UTL: Leah Bowden, Springville, So.

      UTL: Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard, So.

      DH: Addyson Jarman, Marbury, Sr.

      DH: Ava Ramsey, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Grier Maples, Boaz, Fr.; Bella Turley, Moody, 8th

      C: Alaina Grace King, Ardmore, Jr.; Brinlee Phillips, West Point, Sr.

      IF: Lara Anne Norwood, Lawrence Co., 8th; Ava Rhoden, Boaz, Jr.

      OF: KK Jacks, Gulf Shores, Fr.; Brenlee Sparks, Alexandria, Jr.

      UTL: Kylie Snowden, Holtville, So.; Kyra Wallace, Brewbaker Tech, So.

      DH: Caitlan Bland, Shelby Co., So.; Christian Hess, Alexandria, Sr.

Class 4A

Player of the year: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

Pitcher of the year: KG Favors, Orange Beach

Hitter of the year: Braya Hodges, Houston Aca.

Coach of the year: Kathryn Montgomery, Brooks

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Jr.

      P: Abby Herndon, Brooks, Sr.

      P: Skiely Perry, Curry, Fr.

      P: Ashtyn Sligh, Oneonta, Jr.

      C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, So.

      IF: Jenna Madison, Curry, Sr.

      IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, So.

      IF: Callie Richardson, White Plains, Jr.

      IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Jr.

      OF: Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Aca., Sr.

      OF: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Jr.

      OF: Allie Yeary, Madison Co., Jr.

      UTL: Braya Hodges, Houston Aca., Sr.

      UTL: JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone, Jr.

      DH: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Jr.

      DH: Avery Wynne, North Jackson, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Emma Hill, Cherokee Co., So.

      P: Laura Beth NeSmith, Prattville Chr., Jr.

      P: Gracyn Spicer, Madison Co., Sr.

      P: Addi Wilson, Hamilton, Jr.

      C: Caroline Jones, Northside, So.

      IF: Mary Margaret Fountain, T.R. Miller, Jr.

      IF: Ava Hill, Handley, Jr.

      IF: Katie King, Orange Beach, So.

      IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Jr.

      OF: Abby Lea, Cherokee Co., Sr.

      OF: Faith Roberson, Brooks, Jr.

      OF: Gracie Ward, Slocomb, Sr.

      UTL: Emily Adams, Houston Aca., So.

      UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Jr.

      DH: Ella Baswell, New Hope, Fr.

      DH: Lillie McGuff, Curry, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Shayeligh Whitman, Dale Co., Jr.; Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Jr.

      C: Rebekah Rowell, T.R. Miller, Sr.; Ansleigh Smith, Houston Aca., Sr.

      IF: Anna Kate Smith, Corner, So.; Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Sr.

      OF: Ansley Brown, Curry, Fr.; Charli Kyser, American Chr., Sr.

      UTL: Kandice Crosby, Prattville Chr., So.; Kaitlynn Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr.

      DH: Kylei Russell, West Morgan, Sr.; Summer Stephens, Hale Co., Sr.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Reese Cauley, Opp

Pitcher of the year: Emily Needham, St. James

Hitter of the year: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield

Coach of the year: David McVay, Opp

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Reese Cauley, Opp, Sr.

      P: Emily Needham, St. James, So.

      P: Shianne Parker, Plainview, Sr.

      P: Cataryna Schreiber, Madison Aca., So.

      C: Hallie Holland, Colbert Co., So.

      IF: Bradleigh Lanier, Opp, Jr.

      IF: Abby Payne, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

      IF: Talee Sims, Randolph Co., Sr.

      IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph Co., Sr.

      OF: Chloe Hatch, Plainview, Sr.

      OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale Co., Jr.

      OF: Abby Williams, Plainview, So.

      UTL: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Sr.

      UTL: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Jr.

      DH: Tatiana Shuford, St. James, Jr.

      DH: Maddie Traywick, Alabama Chr., Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Mardie Carpenter, Thomasville, Jr.

      P: Kynlee Fulmer, Weaver, Sr.

      P: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Sr.

      P: Isabelle Warrick, Alabama Chr., Jr.

      C: Cacey Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.

      IF: Emily Burgreen, Madison Aca., Jr.

      IF: Graidin Haas, Plainview, Jr.

      IF: Jada Hampton, Plainview, Sr.

      IF: Hanna Kimbrell, Winfield, Fr.

      OF: Imani Brothers, Thomasville, So.

      OF: Ana Grace Guy, Carbon Hill, Sr.

      OF: Molly Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

      UTL: Cayla Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.

      UTL: Cayse Willett, Glencoe, Sr.

      DH: Makayli Davis, Colbert Co., So.

      DH: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Avery Duke, Excel, So.; McKinley McCaghren, Danville, Fr.

      C: Brooklyn Barlow, Excel, Sr.; Emma Rose Meldrum, Trinity, So.

      IF: Breanna Martin, Ohatchee, Sr.; Maddie Norris, Providence Chr., Jr.

      OF: Jaidyn Ivey, Opp, Jr.; Evie Stephenson, Madison Aca., 7th

      UTL: Sydney Johnston, St. James, So.; Addison Moseley, Opp, Jr.

      DH: Stevie Grace Collins, Thomasville, Sr.; Amaya Womack, Opp, Sr.

Class 2A

Player of the year: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg

Pitcher of the year: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg

Hitter of the year: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah

Coach of the year: Josh Cox, Wicksburg

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Sydney Boothe, Zion Chapel, So.

      P: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg, Jr.

      P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, So.

      P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, Sr.

      C: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, Sr.

      IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Jr.

      IF: Tylaya Lingo, Wicksburg, Jr.

      IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Jr.

      IF: Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, Sr.

      OF: Chasty Garrison, Winston Co., Jr.

      OF: Anna Potter, Hatton, Sr.

      OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, So.

      UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern-Blount, Sr.

      UTL: Emma Sipsy, Sand Rock, Fr.

      DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

      DH: Bella Kelley, Southeastern-Blount, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend, Fr.

      P: Josie Bunch, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.

      P: Caybree Dobbins, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

      P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern-Blount, Jr.

      C: Amber Kidd, Zion Chapel, Sr.

      IF: Campbell Barron, Pisgah, So.

      IF: Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long, Fr.

      IF: Izzy Ingle, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

      IF: Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, Jr.

      OF: Briley Caperton, Pisgah, So.

      OF: Ali Kelly, Sumiton Chr., Jr.

      OF: Kenzie Reid, J.U. Blacksher, Sr.

      UTL: Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, Jr.

      UTL: Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg, 8th

      DH: Lynley Butts, Lamar Co., So.

      DH: Kynlee Taylor, Sulligent, 8th

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Piper Anderson, Pisgah, So.; Madison Comeens, Winston Co., Sr.

      C: Sophia Murphey, Ider, Sr.; Laney Saucer, J.U. Blacksher, Fr.

      IF: Samantha Galloway, Fyffe, So.; Ally Zorn, Samson, So.

      OF: Kaylee Hodge, Zion Chapel, So.; Ella Waites, Woodland, Jr.

      UTL: Beth Dixon, Ariton, Fr.; Braylee King, West End-Walnut Grove, So.

      DH: Marlie Hood, Hatton, Sr.; Kennedy Hussey, Zion Chapel, Sr.

Class 1A

Player of the year: Olivia Treece, Skyline

Pitcher of the year: Kaylee Guy, Leroy

Hitter of the year: Sadie Primm, Billingsley

Coach of the year: Slade Bellomy, Skyline

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, Jr.

      P: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Jr.

      P: Lilli Sumblin, Kinston, So.

      P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Sr.

      C: Emma Givens, Gaylesville, Sr.

      IF: Kaylee Carter, Athens Bible, Jr.

      IF: Alex Grimes, Brantley, Fr.

      IF: Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg, Fr.

      IF: Sadie Primm, Billingsley, Jr.

      OF: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Jr.

      OF: Gracie Mitchell, Leroy, Sr.

      OF: Addie Pollard, Waterloo, So.

      UTL: Jaden McGee, Maplesville, Sr.

      UTL: Carli Sparks, Cherokee, Sr.

      DH: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Sr.

      DH: Destiny Trevino, Cherokee, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Lydia Brewer, Sweet Water, Sr.

      P: Georgiana Kavich, Waterloo, Jr.

      P: Annah Parker Little, Brantley, Sr.

      P: Mollie Kayte Smith, Maplesville, Sr.

      C: Addyson Butler, Athens Bible, Jr.

      IF: Beverly Alexander, Ragland, So.

      IF: Eva Gates, Skyline, Fr.

      IF: Hannah Howard, Leroy, So.

      IF: Helena Ingram, Spring Garden, Jr.

      OF: Claire Cooper, Waterloo, Jr.

      OF: Brinlee Potts, Skyline, Sr.

      OF: Tishona Young, Sweet Water, So.

      UTL: Bella Harper, Lynn, Fr.

      UTL: Brynne Kelley, Kinston, So.

      DH: Maggie Jarrett, Spring Garden, Jr.

      DH: Gra McManus, South Lamar, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Marissa Adams, Decatur Heritage, So.; Paige McMurrey, Ragland, Sr.

      C: Sarah Allen, Waterloo, Jr.; Chloe Gilliland, Meek, Sr.

      IF: Audra Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.; Payten Herron, Hackleburg, So.

      OF: Ana Caldwell, Elba, Jr.; Addie Word, Spring Garden, 8th

      UTL: Brookelyn Keith, Leroy, Sr.; Laine Steward, Hackleburg, Jr.

      DH: Camdyn Norris, Kinston, So.; Kamri Tittle, Lynn, Jr.

AISA

Player of the year: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood

Pitcher of the year: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper

Hitter of the year: Miya Tatum, Macon-East

Coach of the year: Glynn Lott, Macon-East

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper, Sr.

      P: Railey Langford, Lee-Scott, So.

      P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood, Jr.

      P: Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep, So.

      C: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Sr.

      IF: Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Sr.

      IF: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Sr.

      IF: Catie Wallace Self, Lowndes Aca., Fr.

      IF: Miya Tatum, Macon-East, Jr.

      OF: Haley Briggs, Lowndes Aca., Sr.

      OF: Karrington Moore, Bessemer Aca., Sr.

      OF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Aca., Jr.

      UTL: Ashley Burgess, Edgewood, Sr.

      UTL: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper, Jr.

      DH: Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep, Fr.

      DH: Hope Kennedy, Abbeville Chr., So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Anna Grace Blalock, Abbeville Chr., Sr.

      P: Addie Hicks, Clarke Prep, Fr.

      P: Casey Stengell, Macon-East, Sr.

      P: Elizabeth Sullins, Lowndes Aca., Fr.

      C: Carson Cox, Bessemer Aca., So.

      IF: Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Aca., Jr.

      IF: Alli Kate Causey, Abbeville Chr., 8th

      IF: Jamya Powell, Macon-East, So.

      IF: Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood, Sr.

      OF: Grace Jernigan, Glenwood, Sr.

      OF: Lathan Johnson, Macon-East, Sr.

      OF: Bri Totty, Lee-Scott, Jr.

      UTL: Lexie Smith, Edgewood, Fr.

      UTL: McKenzie Johnson, Lee-Scott, So.

      DH: Ragan McConnell, Glenwood, Sr.

      DH: Ansley Tate, Lee-Scott, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: None.

      C: Mallory Coody, Patrician, So.

      IF: Annie Bressler, Hooper, Sr.; Courtney Niles, Glenwood, Sr.

      OF: Cassie Braddy, Abbeville Chr., Fr.

      UTL: Drue Flint, Clarke Prep, So.

      DH: Caroline Rhea, Bessemer Aca., So.; Katelee Sikes, Patrician, Fr.

2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams

Published
Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/ASWA