2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams
The 2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards, and the Super All-State teams will be announced Sunday evening at the ASWA convention at Jacksonville State University.
Class 7A
Player of the year: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
Pitcher of the year: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
Hitter of the year: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones
Coach of the year: Johnny Johnson, James Clemens
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Jr.
P: Dylan Lewkutz, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, So.
C: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Jr.
IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, Sr.
IF: Landon Beaver, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
IF: Brandon McCraine, Smiths Station, Sr.
OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Jr.
OF: Carson Loosier, James Clemens, Sr.
OF: Brett Moseley, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
UTL: Mason Blasche, Hoover, Sr.
UTL: D'Marion Terrell, Thompson, Sr.
DH: Connor Gatwood, Baker, Sr.
DH: Tanner Waldrop, Auburn, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Chase Cartron, Huntsville, Sr.
P: Bryant Durbin, Baker, Sr.
P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Jr.
C: Blake Westry, Fairhope, Jr.
IF: Peryn Bland, Thompson, Sr.
IF: Jacob Pearl, Bob Jones, Sr.
IF: Ethan Santos, Baker, Sr.
IF: Bryson Sheppard, Smiths Station, Jr.
OF: Cayden Boutwell, Enterprise, Jr.
OF: Nolan Phillips, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
UTL: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
UTL: Hunter Wippert, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
DH: Ethan Crook, Thompson, Sr.
DH: Fuller Musgrove, Mary Montgomery, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Bryson Morman, Oak Mountain, Sr.; Cody Strickhausen, Mary Montgomery, Jr.
C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Jr.
IF: Gresham Baker, Bob Jones, Sr.; Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
OF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Jr.
UTL: Chase Lackey, Chelsea, Jr.; Easton Nelms, Florence, Jr.
DH: Cam Simpson, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
Class 6A
Player of the year: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Pitcher of the year: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Hitter of the year: JoJo Williamson, Hartselle
Coach of the year: Mark Garner, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Jr.
P: Grayson Hays, Athens, Sr.
P: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Jr.
C: Jack Holley, Spanish Fort, Sr.
IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Jr.
IF: Carter Johnson, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Quincy Walters, Baldwin Co., Sr.
IF: JoJo Williamson, Hartselle, Sr.
OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Jr.
OF: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook, Sr.
OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Sr.
UTL: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Jr.
UTL: Jake Souders, Briarwood, Sr.
DH: Cade Miles, Hartselle, Sr.
DH: Eli Woody, Baldwin Co., Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Kenneth Diddell, Mountain Brook, Sr.
P: Eli Driskell, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Jr.
P: Jaxen Schuler, Baldwin Co., Sr.
C: Milo Obradovich, Northridge, Sr.
IF: Drew Britton, Pike Road, Sr.
IF: Taurus Ceasar, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
IF: Josh Henson, Buckhorn, Jr.
IF: Nemo Hixon, Spanish Fort, Jr.
OF: Caleb Chesser, Spanish Fort, Jr.
OF: Jackson Jones, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
OF: Cody Markham, Pike Road, Sr.
UTL: James Graphos, Mountain Brook, Sr.
UTL: Evan Hilliard, Saraland, Sr.
DH: Camron Laffitte, Saraland, Sr.
DH: Tucker Rickman, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Gavin Griner, Oxford, Jr.; Ethan Kick, Spanish Fort, Sr.
C: Forrest Heacock, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Holden Dean, Russell Co., Jr.; Bradin Dupper, Decatur, Sr.
OF: Caiden Dumas, Athens, Sr.; Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Jr.
UTL: John Henry Winstead, Spanish Fort, Sr.
DH: Baker Davis, Hueytown, Jr.; Jacob Smith, Wetumpka, Sr.
Class 5A
Player of the year: Jackson Sanders, Valley
Pitcher of the year: Andrew Allen, Alexandria
Hitter of the year: John Stowers, St. Paul's
Coach of the year: Zac Welch, Alexandria
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Andrew Allen, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Connor Gehr, Gulf Shores, Sr.
P: Tripp Patterson, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Jr.
C: John Stowers, St. Paul's, So.
IF: Brandt Cummings, Russellville, Sr.
IF: Carson Gillilan, Sardis, Sr.
IF: Evan Snow, Alexandria, Sr.
IF: Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.
OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Jr.
OF: Gannon Pharr, Shelby Co., Sr.
OF: Wade Shelley, Headland, Jr.
UTL: Blaze Gerhart, Sardis, Sr.
UTL: Jackson Sanders, Valley, Sr.
DH: Neyland Baker, Russellville, Jr.
DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, Fr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Cj Chambley, Valley, Sr.
P: Conner Lowery, Sardis, Sr.
P: Carter Samuelson, Springville, Jr.
P: Trey Scott, Headland, Sr.
C: Aiden Brunner, Alexandria, Sr.
IF: Drey Barrett, Holtville, Sr.
IF: Edward McLeod, St. Paul's, Jr.
IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, So.
IF: Wyatt Shelley, Headland, So.
OF: Ian Cartwright, Alexandria, Sr.
OF: Keaton Johns, Ardmore, Jr.
OF: Cayden McMichael, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
UTL: Samuel Henegar, Alexandria, Sr.
UTL: Cayden Johns, Russellville, Sr.
DH: Landon Cherry, Moody, Jr.
DH: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Jaden Eason, Elmore Co., Jr.
C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Jr.
IF: Daniel Askew, Russellville, Sr.; Gavin Weinshenker, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Landon Carroll, Sardis, Sr.
UTL: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Jr.; Conner Nelson, Leeds, Jr.
DH: Chris Fitts, East Limestone, So.; Grant Martinez, Springville, So.
Class 4A
Player of the year: Christian Chatterton, Brooks
Pitcher of the year: Eli Cannon, Corner
Hitter of the year: Carson Smith, North Jackson
Coach of the year: Caleb Hoyle, Corner
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Eli Cannon, Corner, Sr.
P: Jackson Lange, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.
P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.
P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, So.
C: Wes Walker, Priceville, Sr.
IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, Sr.
IF: Brendan Conner, Corner, Sr.
IF: Sean Lapinskes, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.
IF: Carson Smith, North Jackson, Sr.
OF: Jace Boyd, Corner, Sr.
OF: Lawson Collier, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.
OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Jr.
UTL: Brodie Dunlap, Corner, Sr.
UTL: Drew Layfield, Ashville, Sr.
DH: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Jr.
DH: Nick Jernagin, North Jackson, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Colman Gann, Priceville, Jr.
P: Colton Mitchell, American Christian, Sr.
P: Dawson Shoults, Bibb Co., Sr.
P: Tucker West, Orange Beach, Sr.
C: Dylan Palmer, Ashville, So.
IF: Matthew Cash, Bibb Co., Sr.
IF: Jeb Crane, Cherokee Co., Sr.
IF: Xaye Lemon, Jacksonville, Jr.
IF: Slade St. Clair, Etowah, Sr.
OF: Parker Adams, Andalusia, Sr.
OF: Rylan Gober, Orange Beach, Sr.
OF: Cash Hayes, Etowah, Jr.
UTL: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Jr.
UTL: Kade Smith, Dale Co., Jr.
DH: Max Hill, Corner, Sr.
DH: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Walker McClinton, Trinity, Sr.
C: Jaylen Crocker, American Christian, So.; Jace Turner, Cherokee Co., Sr.
IF: Brady Rascoll, Trinity, Sr.; Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Jr.
OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Jr.; Lathan Stephens, Munford, Jr.
UTL: Hayden Barber, Orange Beach, Sr.; Braxton Griffin, West Limestone, Sr.
DH: Jamarion Robinson, Escambia Co., So.
Class 3A
Player of the year: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.
Pitcher of the year: Charles Morris, Thomasville
Hitter of the year: Tabor Offord, St. James
Coach of the year: Clint Anderson, Thomasville
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Charles Morris, Thomasville, Sr.
P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Jr.
P: Trent Smith, New Brockton, Sr.
P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Jr.
C: Grady Patterson, Opp, So.
IF: Matthew Ashberry, Straughn, So.
IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Jr.
IF: Brady Jones, Oakman, So.
IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, Sr.
OF: Nelson Hall, Opp, Sr.
OF: Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
OF: Gavin Nichols, Thomasville, Sr.
UTL: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Sr.
UTL: Tabor Offord, St. James, Jr.
DH: Rick McBride, Montgomery Academy, Sr.
DH: Ethan Williams, Plainview, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Austin Anderson, Plainview, Sr.
P: Austin Baines, Gordo, Sr.
P: Colby Ballard, Opp, Sr.
P: Noah White, Plainview, Sr.
C: Cam Dyer, Houston Academy, Sr.
IF: Clay Dolan, Colbert Co., Sr.
IF: Payton Green, New Brockton, Sr.
IF: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, Jr.
IF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
OF: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, So.
OF: Landon Fike, Gordo, Sr.
OF: Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian, Sr.
UTL: Cole Austin, Piedmont, 8th
UTL: Porter Dykes, Providence Christian, Sr.
DH: Brayden McCaleb, Winfield, Jr.
DH: Brantley Stocks, Fayette Co., Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Brodie Homesley, Piedmont, Jr.; Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Jr.
C: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Jr.
IF: Eli Stone, W.S. Neal, So.; CJ Sullivan, Providence Christian, Sr.
OF: Beau Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.; Luke Martin, Oakman, Sr.
UTL: Adam Boyd, Houston Academy, Sr.; Trey Rutledge, Plainview, Jr.
DH: Brayson Hayes, Hokes Bluff, Sr.; Braden Haymon, Plainview, Jr.
Class 2A
Player of the year: Myles Tyler, Ariton
Pitcher of the year: Aiden Poe, Vincent
Hitter of the year: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg
Coach of the year: Donovan Hand, Red Bay
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Jr.
P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Jr.
P: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, Fr.
P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Jr.
C: John Lott, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
IF: Alex Cook, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
IF: Lawson Leger, Ariton, Sr.
IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, Fr.
IF: Blake Sewell, Donoho, Sr.
OF: Jay Dobbs, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
OF: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg, Jr.
OF: Myles Tyler, Ariton, Sr.
UTL: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Jr.
UTL: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Jr.
DH: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.
DH: Blake Smith, Reeltown, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Brooks Campbell, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.
P: Luke Holdbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.
P: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Jr.
P: Ian Senn, Ariton, Sr.
C: Caleb Shew, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
IF: Aubrey Baker, Fyffe, So.
IF: Holt Bentley, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
IF: Wes Braisted, Zion Chapel, Sr.
IF: Casen Fields, Vincent, Jr.
OF: Will Bush, G.W. Long, Sr.
OF: Eli Farris, Red Bay, Sr.
OF: Jaxon Poag, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
UTL: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr.
UTL: Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.
DH: Kaden Moore, North Sand Mountain, Sr.
DH: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kaleb Robinson, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.
C: Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane, So.
IF: Ian Schnurer, Sheffield, Sr.
OF: Easton Dean, Wicksburg, Sr.
UTL: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
DH: Jace Golden, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.; Parker Huff, Hatton, Sr.
Class 1A
Player of the year: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian
Pitcher of the year: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian
Hitter of the year: Dalton Jackson, Florala
Coach of the year: Tyler Zessin, Florala
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Aydan Beard, Hackleburg, Sr.
P: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, Sr.
P: Cody Walsh, Florala, Sr.
C: Camdyn Moore, Appalachian, Sr.
IF: David Etheridge, Sweet Water, Sr.
IF: Cole Gargus, Appalachian, Sr.
IF: Brayden Huebner, Leroy, Sr.
IF: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Jr.
OF: Tanner Bartlett, Appalachian, Sr.
OF: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, So.
OF: Thomas Williamson, Brantley, Sr.
UTL: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, Fr.
UTL: Jackson Waite, Millry, Jr.
DH: Ryan Talley, Lynn, Sr.
DH: Caden Welford, Millry, So.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, 8th
P: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Jr.
P: Easton Walsh, Florala, So.
C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Jr.
IF: Will King, Belgreen, Sr.
IF: Ethan Johnson, Athens Bible, Sr.
IF: Stone Talley, Addison, So.
IF: Parker Townsend, Sweet Water, Sr.
OF: Payton Averette, Sweet Water, Sr.
OF: Jon Harper Kilcrease, Brantley, Jr.
OF: Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, Jr.
UTL: Kaden Pack, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
UTL: Chapel Pope, Spring Garden, Sr.
DH: John Michael Basinger, Covenant Christian, Sr.
DH: Keegan Giles, Leroy, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kiah Lake, Addison, So.; Max Wright, South Lamar, So.
C: Ethan Courtney, Ragland, Sr.; Weston Todd, Athens Bible, 8th
IF: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, So.; Bradlee Padgett, Maplesville, Sr.
OF: Isaac Bishop, Cedar Bluff, Jr.; Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Jr.
UTL: Connor Bates, Spring Garden, Jr.
DH: Brayden Atcheson, Maplesville, Sr.
AISA
Player of the year: Mason McCraine, Glenwood
Pitcher of the year: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood
Hitter of the year: Jay Lindsey, Patrician
Coach of the year: Taylor Clemmons, Clarke Prep
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Jr.
P: Colton Sampson, Lakeside, Sr.
P: Garrett West, Lee-Scott, Sr.
P: Jake Cummings, Lee-Scott, Sr.
C: William Etheridge, Patrician, Sr.
IF: Brock Whitt, Edgewood, So.
IF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Jr.
IF: Gunner Justice, Macon-East, Sr.
IF: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Sr.
OF: Trent Popee, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
OF: J.D. Burns, Lee-Scott, Sr.
OF: Quamarian Pernell, Morgan Academy, Jr.
UTL: Taylor Morrow, Lakeside, Sr.
UTL: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy, Jr.
DH: Drew Allison, Edgewood, Sr.
DH: Barrett Spaeth, Macon-East, Sr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, So.
P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, So.
P: Harrison Short, Lee-Scott, Jr.
P: Brayden Hennigan, Southern Academy, So.
C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.
IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, So.
IF: Levi Pinder, Glenwood, Jr.
IF: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Jr.
IF: Dominic Dougan, Lowndes Academy, Sr.
OF: Landon Hand, Chambers Academy, So.
OF: Thaddeus McKinney, Macon-East, Jr.
OF: Carson Coody, Patrician, Sr.
UTL: Parker Shaw, Edgewood, Jr.
UTL: Parker McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.
DH: Jackson Hudson, Edgewood, Jr.
DH: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: None.
C: Luke Bell, Escambia Academy, Sr.; Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy, So.
IF: Cade Henderson, Morgan Academy, Sr.; Hayden Johnston, Southern Academy, Sr.
OF: Matthew Mize, Patrician, Jr.
UTL: Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So.
DH: Eli Johnson, Springwood, Sr.