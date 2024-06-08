Bama Central

2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams

Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Super All-State teams to be named Sunday evening at the ASWA convention.

Christopher Walsh

Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA

The 2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards, and the Super All-State teams will be announced Sunday evening at the ASWA convention at Jacksonville State University.

Class 7A

Player of the year: Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Pitcher of the year: Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Hitter of the year: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones

Coach of the year: Johnny Johnson, James Clemens

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Braden Booth, Bob Jones, Sr.

      P: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Jr.

      P: Dylan Lewkutz, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

      P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, So.

      C: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Jr.

      IF: Henry Allen, Auburn, Sr.

      IF: Landon Beaver, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

      IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

      IF: Brandon McCraine, Smiths Station, Sr.

      OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Jr.

      OF: Carson Loosier, James Clemens, Sr.

      OF: Brett Moseley, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

      UTL: Mason Blasche, Hoover, Sr.

      UTL: D'Marion Terrell, Thompson, Sr.

      DH: Connor Gatwood, Baker, Sr.

      DH: Tanner Waldrop, Auburn, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Chase Cartron, Huntsville, Sr.

      P: Bryant Durbin, Baker, Sr.

      P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

      P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Jr.

      C: Blake Westry, Fairhope, Jr.

      IF: Peryn Bland, Thompson, Sr.

      IF: Jacob Pearl, Bob Jones, Sr.

      IF: Ethan Santos, Baker, Sr.

      IF: Bryson Sheppard, Smiths Station, Jr.

      OF: Cayden Boutwell, Enterprise, Jr.

      OF: Nolan Phillips, Fairhope, Sr.

      OF: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

      UTL: John Paul Head, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

      UTL: Hunter Wippert, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

      DH: Ethan Crook, Thompson, Sr.

      DH: Fuller Musgrove, Mary Montgomery, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Bryson Morman, Oak Mountain, Sr.; Cody Strickhausen, Mary Montgomery, Jr.

      C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Jr.

      IF: Gresham Baker, Bob Jones, Sr.; Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

      OF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Jr.

      UTL: Chase Lackey, Chelsea, Jr.; Easton Nelms, Florence, Jr.

      DH: Cam Simpson, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

Class 6A

Player of the year: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Pitcher of the year: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Hitter of the year: JoJo Williamson, Hartselle

Coach of the year: Mark Garner, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Jr.

      P: Grayson Hays, Athens, Sr.

      P: Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

      P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Jr.

      C: Jack Holley, Spanish Fort, Sr.

      IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Jr.

      IF: Carter Johnson, Oxford, Sr.

      IF: Quincy Walters, Baldwin Co., Sr.

      IF: JoJo Williamson, Hartselle, Sr.

      OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Jr.

      OF: John Robicheaux, Mountain Brook, Sr.

      OF: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, Sr.

      UTL: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Jr.

      UTL: Jake Souders, Briarwood, Sr.

      DH: Cade Miles, Hartselle, Sr.

      DH: Eli Woody, Baldwin Co., Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Kenneth Diddell, Mountain Brook, Sr.

      P: Eli Driskell, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

      P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Jr.

      P: Jaxen Schuler, Baldwin Co., Sr.

      C: Milo Obradovich, Northridge, Sr.

      IF: Drew Britton, Pike Road, Sr.

      IF: Taurus Ceasar, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

      IF: Josh Henson, Buckhorn, Jr.

      IF: Nemo Hixon, Spanish Fort, Jr.

      OF: Caleb Chesser, Spanish Fort, Jr.

      OF: Jackson Jones, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

      OF: Cody Markham, Pike Road, Sr.

      UTL: James Graphos, Mountain Brook, Sr.

      UTL: Evan Hilliard, Saraland, Sr.

      DH: Camron Laffitte, Saraland, Sr.

      DH: Tucker Rickman, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Gavin Griner, Oxford, Jr.; Ethan Kick, Spanish Fort, Sr.

      C: Forrest Heacock, Oxford, Sr.

      IF: Holden Dean, Russell Co., Jr.; Bradin Dupper, Decatur, Sr.

      OF: Caiden Dumas, Athens, Sr.; Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Jr.

      UTL: John Henry Winstead, Spanish Fort, Sr.

      DH: Baker Davis, Hueytown, Jr.; Jacob Smith, Wetumpka, Sr.

Class 5A

Player of the year: Jackson Sanders, Valley

Pitcher of the year:  Andrew Allen, Alexandria

Hitter of the year: John Stowers, St. Paul's

Coach of the year:  Zac Welch, Alexandria

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Andrew Allen, Alexandria, Sr.

      P: Connor Gehr, Gulf Shores, Sr.

      P: Tripp Patterson, Alexandria, Sr.

      P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Jr.

      C: John Stowers, St. Paul's, So.

      IF: Brandt Cummings, Russellville, Sr.

      IF: Carson Gillilan, Sardis, Sr.

      IF: Evan Snow, Alexandria, Sr.

      IF: Joseph Stephens, Gulf Shores, Sr.

      OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Jr.

      OF: Gannon Pharr, Shelby Co., Sr.

      OF: Wade Shelley, Headland, Jr.

      UTL: Blaze Gerhart, Sardis, Sr.

      UTL: Jackson Sanders, Valley, Sr.

      DH: Neyland Baker, Russellville, Jr.

      DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, Fr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Cj Chambley, Valley, Sr.

      P: Conner Lowery, Sardis, Sr.

      P: Carter Samuelson, Springville, Jr.

      P: Trey Scott, Headland, Sr.

      C: Aiden Brunner, Alexandria, Sr.

      IF: Drey Barrett, Holtville, Sr.

      IF: Edward McLeod, St. Paul's, Jr.

      IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, So.

      IF: Wyatt Shelley, Headland, So.

      OF: Ian Cartwright, Alexandria, Sr.

      OF: Keaton Johns, Ardmore, Jr.

      OF: Cayden McMichael, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

      UTL: Samuel Henegar, Alexandria, Sr.

      UTL: Cayden Johns, Russellville, Sr.

      DH: Landon Cherry, Moody, Jr.

      DH: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Jaden Eason, Elmore Co., Jr.

      C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Jr.

      IF: Daniel Askew, Russellville, Sr.; Gavin Weinshenker, Mobile Christian, Sr.

      OF: Landon Carroll, Sardis, Sr.

      UTL: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Jr.; Conner Nelson, Leeds, Jr.

      DH: Chris Fitts, East Limestone, So.; Grant Martinez, Springville, So.

Class 4A

Player of the year: Christian Chatterton, Brooks

Pitcher of the year: Eli Cannon, Corner

Hitter of the year: Carson Smith, North Jackson

Coach of the year: Caleb Hoyle, Corner

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Eli Cannon, Corner, Sr.

      P: Jackson Lange, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

      P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.

      P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, So.

      C: Wes Walker, Priceville, Sr.

      IF: Christian Chatterton, Brooks, Sr.

      IF: Brendan Conner, Corner, Sr.

      IF: Sean Lapinskes, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

      IF: Carson Smith, North Jackson, Sr.

      OF: Jace Boyd, Corner, Sr.

      OF: Lawson Collier, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

      OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Jr.

      UTL: Brodie Dunlap, Corner, Sr.

      UTL: Drew Layfield, Ashville, Sr.

      DH: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Jr.

      DH: Nick Jernagin, North Jackson, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Colman Gann, Priceville, Jr.

      P: Colton Mitchell, American Christian, Sr.

      P: Dawson Shoults, Bibb Co., Sr.

      P: Tucker West, Orange Beach, Sr.

      C: Dylan Palmer, Ashville, So.

      IF: Matthew Cash, Bibb Co., Sr.

      IF: Jeb Crane, Cherokee Co., Sr.

      IF: Xaye Lemon, Jacksonville, Jr.

      IF: Slade St. Clair, Etowah, Sr.

      OF: Parker Adams, Andalusia, Sr.

      OF: Rylan Gober, Orange Beach, Sr.

      OF: Cash Hayes, Etowah, Jr.

      UTL: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Jr.

      UTL: Kade Smith, Dale Co., Jr.

      DH: Max Hill, Corner, Sr.

      DH: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Walker McClinton, Trinity, Sr.

      C: Jaylen Crocker, American Christian, So.; Jace Turner, Cherokee Co., Sr.

      IF: Brady Rascoll, Trinity, Sr.; Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Jr.

      OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Jr.; Lathan Stephens, Munford, Jr.

      UTL: Hayden Barber, Orange Beach, Sr.; Braxton Griffin, West Limestone, Sr.

      DH: Jamarion Robinson, Escambia Co., So.

Class 3A

Player of the year: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.

Pitcher of the year: Charles Morris, Thomasville

Hitter of the year: Tabor Offord, St. James

Coach of the year: Clint Anderson, Thomasville

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Charles Morris, Thomasville, Sr.

      P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

      P: Trent Smith, New Brockton, Sr.

      P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Jr.

      C: Grady Patterson, Opp, So.

      IF: Matthew Ashberry, Straughn, So.

      IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Jr.

      IF: Brady Jones, Oakman, So.

      IF: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, Sr.

      OF: Nelson Hall, Opp, Sr.

      OF: Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

      OF: Gavin Nichols, Thomasville, Sr.

      UTL: Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

      UTL: Tabor Offord, St. James, Jr.

      DH: Rick McBride, Montgomery Academy, Sr.

      DH: Ethan Williams, Plainview, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Austin Anderson, Plainview, Sr.

      P: Austin Baines, Gordo, Sr.

      P: Colby Ballard, Opp, Sr.

      P: Noah White, Plainview, Sr.

      C: Cam Dyer, Houston Academy, Sr.

      IF: Clay Dolan, Colbert Co., Sr.

      IF: Payton Green, New Brockton, Sr.

      IF: Glavine Lamberth, Hokes Bluff, Jr.

      IF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

      OF: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, So.

      OF: Landon Fike, Gordo, Sr.

      OF: Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian, Sr.

      UTL: Cole Austin, Piedmont, 8th

      UTL: Porter Dykes, Providence Christian, Sr.

      DH: Brayden McCaleb, Winfield, Jr.

      DH: Brantley Stocks, Fayette Co., Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Brodie Homesley, Piedmont, Jr.; Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

      C: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Jr.

      IF: Eli Stone, W.S. Neal, So.; CJ Sullivan, Providence Christian, Sr.

      OF: Beau Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.; Luke Martin, Oakman, Sr.

      UTL: Adam Boyd, Houston Academy, Sr.; Trey Rutledge, Plainview, Jr.

      DH: Brayson Hayes, Hokes Bluff, Sr.; Braden Haymon, Plainview, Jr.

Class 2A

Player of the year: Myles Tyler, Ariton

Pitcher of the year: Aiden Poe, Vincent

Hitter of the year: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg

Coach of the year: Donovan Hand, Red Bay

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Jr.

      P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Jr.

      P: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, Fr.

      P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Jr.

      C: John Lott, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

      IF: Alex Cook, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

      IF: Lawson Leger, Ariton, Sr.

      IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, Fr.

      IF: Blake Sewell, Donoho, Sr.

      OF: Jay Dobbs, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

      OF: Gabe Glover, Wicksburg, Jr.

      OF: Myles Tyler, Ariton, Sr.

      UTL: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Jr.

      UTL: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Jr.

      DH: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.

      DH: Blake Smith, Reeltown, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Brooks Campbell, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

      P: Luke Holdbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.

      P: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Jr.

      P: Ian Senn, Ariton, Sr.

      C: Caleb Shew, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

      IF: Aubrey Baker, Fyffe, So.

      IF: Holt Bentley, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

      IF: Wes Braisted, Zion Chapel, Sr.

      IF: Casen Fields, Vincent, Jr.

      OF: Will Bush, G.W. Long, Sr.

      OF: Eli Farris, Red Bay, Sr.

      OF: Jaxon Poag, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

      UTL: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr.

      UTL: Preston Lancaster, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr.

      DH: Kaden Moore, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

      DH: Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Kaleb Robinson, Whitesburg Christian, Jr.

      C: Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane, So.

      IF: Ian Schnurer, Sheffield, Sr.

      OF: Easton Dean, Wicksburg, Sr.

      UTL: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

      DH: Jace Golden, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.; Parker Huff, Hatton, Sr.

Class 1A

Player of the year: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian

Pitcher of the year: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian

Hitter of the year: Dalton Jackson, Florala

Coach of the year: Tyler Zessin, Florala

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Aydan Beard, Hackleburg, Sr.

      P: Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

      P: Cale Tittle, Lynn, Sr.

      P: Cody Walsh, Florala, Sr.

      C: Camdyn Moore, Appalachian, Sr.

      IF: David Etheridge, Sweet Water, Sr.

      IF: Cole Gargus, Appalachian, Sr.

      IF: Brayden Huebner, Leroy, Sr.

      IF: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Jr.

      OF: Tanner Bartlett, Appalachian, Sr.

      OF: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, So.

      OF: Thomas Williamson, Brantley, Sr.

      UTL: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, Fr.

      UTL: Jackson Waite, Millry, Jr.

      DH: Ryan Talley, Lynn, Sr.

      DH: Caden Welford, Millry, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, 8th

      P: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Jr.

      P: Easton Walsh, Florala, So.

      C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Jr.

      IF: Will King, Belgreen, Sr.

      IF: Ethan Johnson, Athens Bible, Sr.

      IF: Stone Talley, Addison, So.

      IF: Parker Townsend, Sweet Water, Sr.

      OF: Payton Averette, Sweet Water, Sr.

      OF: Jon Harper Kilcrease, Brantley, Jr.

      OF: Jaquan Reeder, Hackleburg, Jr.

      UTL: Kaden Pack, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

      UTL: Chapel Pope, Spring Garden, Sr.

      DH: John Michael Basinger, Covenant Christian, Sr.

      DH: Keegan Giles, Leroy, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: Kiah Lake, Addison, So.; Max Wright, South Lamar, So.

      C: Ethan Courtney, Ragland, Sr.; Weston Todd, Athens Bible, 8th

      IF: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, So.; Bradlee Padgett, Maplesville, Sr.

      OF: Isaac Bishop, Cedar Bluff, Jr.; Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

      UTL: Connor Bates, Spring Garden, Jr.

      DH: Brayden Atcheson, Maplesville, Sr.

AISA

Player of the year: Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Pitcher of the year: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood

Hitter of the year: Jay Lindsey, Patrician

Coach of the year: Taylor Clemmons, Clarke Prep

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Jr.

      P: Colton Sampson, Lakeside, Sr.

      P: Garrett West, Lee-Scott, Sr.

      P: Jake Cummings, Lee-Scott, Sr.

      C: William Etheridge, Patrician, Sr.

      IF: Brock Whitt, Edgewood, So.

      IF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Jr.

      IF: Gunner Justice, Macon-East, Sr.

      IF: Jay Lindsey, Patrician, Sr.

      OF: Trent Popee, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

      OF: J.D. Burns, Lee-Scott, Sr.

      OF: Quamarian Pernell, Morgan Academy, Jr.

      UTL: Taylor Morrow, Lakeside, Sr.

      UTL: Ashton Yelder, Lowndes Academy, Jr.

      DH: Drew Allison, Edgewood, Sr.

      DH: Barrett Spaeth, Macon-East, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

      P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, So.

      P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, So.

      P: Harrison Short, Lee-Scott, Jr.

      P: Brayden Hennigan, Southern Academy, So.

      C: Owen McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

      IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, So.

      IF: Levi Pinder, Glenwood, Jr.

      IF: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Jr.

      IF: Dominic Dougan, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

      OF: Landon Hand, Chambers Academy, So.

      OF: Thaddeus McKinney, Macon-East, Jr.

      OF: Carson Coody, Patrician, Sr.

      UTL: Parker Shaw, Edgewood, Jr.

      UTL: Parker McNeal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

      DH: Jackson Hudson, Edgewood, Jr.

      DH: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

      P: None.

      C: Luke Bell, Escambia Academy, Sr.; Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy, So.

      IF: Cade Henderson, Morgan Academy, Sr.; Hayden Johnston, Southern Academy, Sr.

      OF: Matthew Mize, Patrician, Jr.

      UTL: Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy, So.

      DH: Eli Johnson, Springwood, Sr.

Published
Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

