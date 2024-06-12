AL.com, BamaCentral Lead Alabama Sports Writers Association Awards
AL.com and BamaCentral headlined the 52nd annual Alabama Sports Writers Association’s convention and awards banquet at Jacksonville State on Sunday night.
Led by Michael Casagrande and Ben Thomas, AL.com won seven awards in the annual writers' contest. Casagrande's feature "Bryant’s Pallbearers Recall Experience 40 Years Later" won the Herby Kirby Memorial Award as story of the year. Thomas placed first in three divisions, breaking news, best baseball feature and column writing.
BamaCentral also won seven writing awards, with Katie Windham placing first in best sports story writing on a deadline (about Alabama winning the SEC Championship Game), and best softball story (Montana Fouts). Christopher Walsh was first in projects and runner-up with Mason Smith in breaking news. Will Miller was runner-up in best baseball feature, and won for best story by a student, with Mathey Gibson the runner-up.
Walsh, the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, was also presented with the Bill Shelton Award, a community service honor given to the top journalist in the state who excels in contributions to making the community better through journalism. Named after the former longtime sports editor at The Cullman Times, it is not considered an annual honor.
ASWA Writing Awards
Best sports story, Writing on a Deadline (must be published, online or print, within 24 hours of event and written by an individual):
Winner: Katie Windham, BamaCentral; Alabama Leaves No Doubt After Beating Georgia, Tide is one of the Four Best Teams
Runner-up: Tony Tsoukalas, Tide Illustrated; Jalen Milroe’s Resiliency Encapsulates Alabama’s Identity
Best Column (entrant judged on four columns from anytime in year)
Winner: Ben Thomas, AL.com, Is Recruiting Really a Big Problem in High School Sports; Tim Becker’s 30th Baseball Season will be the First Without his “Rock”; Bo Jackson’s Prep Coach Still Lives to Serve Others; Soy Taylor Always Found a Reason to Choose Joy
Best Football Feature (Power 5 programs or NFL)
Winner: Michael Casagrande, AL.com; Bryant’s Pallbearers Recall Experience 40 Years Later
Runner-up: Cody Goodwin, Bama247; Guest Speakers Give the Crimson Tide a Lift in Fall Camp
Best Basketball Feature
Winner: David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily; Going-Away Gift: From Japan to U.S., Suzuki’s Family Helps Honor UNA Guard
Runner-up: Bob Labbe, Huntsville Magazine; Tim Miller Legendary Coach
Best Baseball Feature
Winner: Ben Thomas, AL.com; ‘An Old Soul:’ Mobile Christian’s Ben Brewer Battles on Despite Losing his “Rock’ 2 Years Ago
Runner-up: Will Miller, BamaCentral; People are the Focus for New Alabama Baseball Head Coach Rob Vaughn
Best Softball Feature
Winner: Katie Windham, BamaCentral; Montana Fouts Leaves Legacy of Loyalty, Leadership, Love
Runner-up: David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily; ‘Quite the Journey:’ Plenty of Moving Parts, Adaptions as UNA, Florence Ready for Tide
Best General Feature
Winner: David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily; ‘The Best in the Business:’ After 40 Years at UNA, Hodges has had Lasting Impact
Runner-up: David Glovach, Florence TimesDaily; Slava Ukrani: Deshley Kicker’s Thoughts Often on War-Torn Home
Best Enterprise/Explanatory Story
Winner: Creg Stephenson, AL.com; Birmingham’s Multi-Decade Flirtation with the NFL
Runner-up: Michael Casagrande, AL.com; Dixieland Delight Songwriter has Surreal First Alabama Game
Breaking News Story
Winner: Ben Thomas, AL.com; ‘Everybody Loved Phil:’ Star Dadeville Athlete Among Those Killed in Mass Shooting
Runner-up: Christopher Walsh/Mason Smith; BamaCentral, Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged with Capital Murder
Project
Winner: Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral, for a 33-part series that examined Alabama football’s history with each NFL team
Best stories or series writing: Students
Winner: Will Miller, BamaCentral; Revenge and Revitalization: How an Upset Brought New Life to an Old Rivalry
Runner-up: Mathey Gibson, BamaCentral: Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze After Iron Bowl Defeat: “That’s Gonna Strick with us for a While”
Sweepstakes Award (Herby Kirby Memorial Award)
Best story from all categories above: Michael Casagrande, AL.com; Bryant’s Pallbearers Recall Experience 40 Years Later