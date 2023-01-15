Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder

Miles one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
The day after it was announced Darius Miles would be out for the season, he was charged with capital murder. No bond is posted at this time.

Miles, 21, is one of two men that were charged in the fatal shooting that took place near the bar area on University Boulevard known as "The Strip."

The other is Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland.

The victim as been identified as Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham.

 Just yesterday, it was announced that Miles would miss the rest of the season to focus on rehabbing an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason.

Miles was a junior at the University of Alabama and was in his third season for the Crimson Tide. He only played in six games this season due to the aforementioned injury. 

Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Dec. 28 that Miles was away from the team “with a personal matter.” However, he was on the bench during Alabama's dominating victory over LSU on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. 

Here is the statement from the university in regards to the incident:

"The University of Alabama's upmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends.

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of the law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team."

This story will be updated as more information is received.

