Former Alabama Standout Bryce Young Emerging as a Leader with Panthers

Numerous Carolina players have recognized Young's improvement ahead of his second season.

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Former Alabama Crimson Tide standout quarterback Bryce Young had a subpar rookie year with the Carolina Panthers this past season as the team finished with a league-worst 2-15 record.

The 2023 first overall pick had NFL fans collectively start to worry a bit last season, as Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall selection, won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Panthers hired a new head coach this offseason in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales with hopes of having a successful fresh start. On May 20, Canales opened up about Young, stating that he's been "fantastic" and has been "a really accurate passer."

The effects of this relationship have also caused Young to emerge as a leader for the Panthers, as backup quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver Diontae Johnson each explained to ESPN's David Newton on Sunday. Additionally, offseason pickup and 2014 first overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney also recognized Young's leadership by saying he shows it with his arms and legs rather than with his voice.

"I'm going to be true to who I am," Young said in agreement with Clowney's comments. "I'm not going to be somebody I'm not. But also I feel like it's my responsibility to not say 'Hey, this is what I'm going to do, this is what I'm going to say.' This isn't a speech I practice in the mirror so it has to be said."

Nevertheless, Young assured that he'll consistently use his voice when it's needed on and off the field.

"It's my responsibility to fill in the gaps and make sure if we're in a spot where the energy is low, it's my responsibility to get it up," Young said. "If it's too high, it's my responsibility to make sure we're focused and locked in.''

This mentality is a significant stepping stone in the right direction towards a crucial sophomore NFL campaign, especially since he has 83 days to work with until Week 1 of the regular season.

