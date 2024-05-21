Roll Call, May 21, 2024: Bryce Young Applauded by Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales
Former Alabama Crimson Tide standout quarterback Bryce Young had a subpar rookie year with the Carolina Panthers this past season as the team finished with a league-worst 2-15 record.
However, new Panthers head coach Dave Canales was really impressed with the 2023 No. 1 overall pick during Monday's first day of voluntary workouts.
"He's doing fantastic with it," Canales said, per ESPN's David Newton. "So, for us the formations are pretty vanilla so we can just teach the concept we want out of each route, the depth, the footwork we want. As I expect him to do, he's really mastered that part of it.
"Deep balls, short, intermediate, he's a really accurate passer," Canales said. "One of the things I really love is I can really focus on the footwork, his base and the mechanics of where his eyes are at when I know the ball is hitting the receivers."
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner reciprocated by stating Canales' constructive, positive style and consistency as a head coach has been "really good for (him)."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: NCAA Doubles Championships Round of 32 vs. North Carolina | Watch
- Men's Tennis: Round of 32 at 12:30 p.m. CT
- Softball: SEC Tournament first round vs. South Carolina | Starts 30 minutes after the conclusion of LSU vs. Georgia which is set for 9:30 a.m. CT. on SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis Round of 64: Filip Planinsek (UA) def. Jonas Hartenstein (NF) 6-2, 6-1.
Did You Notice?
- We caught a glimpse of 2015 Heisman Trophy-winning running back Derrick Henry heading out to OTAs in his new Baltimore Ravens uniform.
- Former Alabama and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell earned the praise of George Edwards, his new team's outside linebackers coach.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 102 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, were famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- "I've often said that it took a lot of courage to go back into that tank and get that soldier. But all of the things he did after losing his sight, they took real courage." — Alston Callahan, development director at the Eye Foundation Hospital, about Charley Boswell in his New York Times obituary in 1995.
