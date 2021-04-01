All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Practice Report: Alabama Football Tunes Up For First Scrimmage of Spring

The Crimson Tide practiced in shells on Thursday ahead of the first scrimmage of the spring on Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football practiced in shells on Thursday afternoon inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for two hours in a tune-up for tomorrow's scrimmage, which will be the first of the spring.

Thursday's session was the seventh of the spring that leads up to the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game on April 17 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff then is set for noon and will be televised on ESPN.

Friday's scrimmage will also take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium and will start at 3:30 p.m.

“I think every scrimmage is important — the first one being the first time we get to see everybody in real-life action," Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden said to the media on Thursday. 

"I think it’s going to be good for us as a unit since we had some guys leave, we got some new guys. I think just going out there, performing to our best ability, just making ourselves better and the defense better — just coming [and] making the team better — it’s kinda the ultimate goal right now for spring. I’m excited. I think we’re all excited to actually play, like, a simulation of the game so I think we’re ready.”

Sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. added: "We just want to accomplish what this team is going to be like this year. Just going out there and competing, getting better and having fun with your brothers. I think that’s the ultimate goal, having fun with your brothers. This scrimmage, we are just going to take it one play at a time and see the little details we need to work on so we can get ready for the fall.”

