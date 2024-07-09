Alabama Basketball Finalizes 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama basketball program made its 2024-25 non-conference schedule official on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will take on 13 non-conference opponents to prepare themselves for the rigors of the SEC season.
The season will officially tip off on Monday, Nov. 4 against UNC Asheville inside Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama Basketball 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
- Nov. 4 - UNC Asheville
- Nov. 8 - Arkansas State
- No. 11 - McNeese State
- Nov. 15 - at Purdue
- Nov. 20 - Illinois (Birmingham)
- Nov. 26 - Houston (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)
- Nov. 27 - Notre Dame/ Rutgers (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)
- Nov. 29 - TBD (Player's Era Festival, Las Vegas)
- Dec. 4 - at North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)
- Dec. 14 - Creighton
- Dec. 18 - at North Dakota
- Dec. 22 - Kent State
- Dec. 29 - South Dakota State
Alabama's non-conference schedule features seven of its 13 games against teams who played in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 in McNeese State, Purdue, Illinois, Houston, North Carolina, Creighton and South Dakota State. Nine of the 13 won 20 or more games last season while three opponents won 30 games.
The Crimson Tide takes on three No. 1 seeds from last year's NCAA Tournament in Purdue, Houston and North Carolina. Tip-off times, television designations and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.