Former Alabama Safety Transfers to East Mississippi Community College
Former Alabama safety Tony Mitchell entered the transfer portal upon the conclusion of the Crimson Tide's spring practice period. On Friday youth coach Byron De'Vinner took to social media to announce Mitchell has signed to continue his football career at East Mississippi Community College.
Mitchell reposted De'Vinner's announcement that stated the former 5-star prospect would only be staying in Scooba, Miss. through December and would be looking to sign with a Power Five program at the end of the year. De'Vinner tagged Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Georgia defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond in his announcement.
Mitchell came to Tuscaloosa by way of Thompson High School where the standout received scholarship offers from premier programs across the country. He was arrested in Florida in the spring of 2023, but worked through his legal troubles and ultimately joined the Alabama football team.
The safety appeared in seven games for the Crimson Tide largely on special teams. He was credited with one tackle.
Alabama brought in freshman Red Morgan, transfers Keon Sabb from Michigan, King Mack from Penn State and Kameron Howard from Charlotte to play safety for the upcoming season.
East Mississippi Community College was featured in the first two seasons of the Netflix football documentary style show "Last Chance U".