Bama Central

Report: Alabama Defensive Back Tony Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal

Tony Mitchell is the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer in the spring window.

Hunter De Siver

Thompson's Tony Mitchell celebrates after defeating Auburn the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship
Thompson's Tony Mitchell celebrates after defeating Auburn the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

"BREAKING: Alabama DB Tony Mitchell has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells On3sports. The 6’2 205 DB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining," Fawcett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He's the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer in the spring window, as he joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Brockermeyer, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry and freshman defensive back Peyton Woodyard, who announced he was transferring just on Monday.

Mitchell mainly contributed on special teams in his first season with the Crimson Tide, as he recorded one tackle in seven games of action.

Mitchell was a 2023 4-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., and was the consensus No. 116 prospect in the nation, the No. 10 safety and the No. 12 player in the state.

He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists in Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn on June 26, 2022.

He is aiming for a fresh start in his next chapter, as his time in Tuscaloosa started rocky. On March 15, 2023, Mitchell along with Christophere Lewis were arrested in Holmes County, Fla. with 226 grams of marijuana, a loaded gun and more than $7,000 in cash. All of the evidence was found after a traffic stop due to Mitchell and Lewis traveling over 141 MPH.

On May 24, Mitchell was placed on probation for three years. He paid $1,560, will serve 100 hours of community service and will reportedly receive drug counseling as well. On June 1, Mitchell was cleared to return to football activities, hence his stats from this past season.

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.