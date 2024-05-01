Report: Alabama Defensive Back Tony Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
"BREAKING: Alabama DB Tony Mitchell has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells On3sports. The 6’2 205 DB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining," Fawcett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
He's the fourth Crimson Tide player to transfer in the spring window, as he joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman James Brockermeyer, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry and freshman defensive back Peyton Woodyard, who announced he was transferring just on Monday.
Mitchell mainly contributed on special teams in his first season with the Crimson Tide, as he recorded one tackle in seven games of action.
Mitchell was a 2023 4-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., and was the consensus No. 116 prospect in the nation, the No. 10 safety and the No. 12 player in the state.
He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists in Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn on June 26, 2022.
He is aiming for a fresh start in his next chapter, as his time in Tuscaloosa started rocky. On March 15, 2023, Mitchell along with Christophere Lewis were arrested in Holmes County, Fla. with 226 grams of marijuana, a loaded gun and more than $7,000 in cash. All of the evidence was found after a traffic stop due to Mitchell and Lewis traveling over 141 MPH.
On May 24, Mitchell was placed on probation for three years. He paid $1,560, will serve 100 hours of community service and will reportedly receive drug counseling as well. On June 1, Mitchell was cleared to return to football activities, hence his stats from this past season.