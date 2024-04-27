Former Alabama S Jaylen Key Selected by Jets in 2024 NFL Draft
After spending a year as a member of Alabama football's defensive backfield, former Crimson Tide safety Jaylen Key heard his name called with the very last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his lone season in Tuscaloosa, Key recorded 35 solo tackles (60 total) and an interception. He now becomes the latest "Mr. Irrelevant," joining the New York Jets after being taken with the 257th overall selection and the 37th pick of the seventh round.
He transferred into the Crimson Tide program from UAB, where he played in 43 games in four seasons. Key's collegiate eligibility lapsed after the 2023-24 season, which saw Alabama finish things up in the Rose Bowl: his final college game, in which he had four tackles.
Key goes 6'1" and around 210 pounds, a good build for the position. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had him projected as a seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent. Among his listed strengths were footwork, size and toughness. He participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran a 4.6 40-yard dash and posted a 36.5" vertical jump.
During his time at UAB, Key's best season was in 2022. He was named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA in the program's final season before transitioning to the American Athletic Conference. That season, he had 60 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. "Key's physical traits work in his favor," Zierlein said, "but he needs to have a definable play trait as either a run defender or in coverage."
His season high in single-game stops at Alabama came on September 30 against Mississippi State, when he racked up nine. Key had seven tackles in four games: Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn. His lone interception in a Crimson Tide uniform was the first turnover of the 2023 season against Middle Tennessee State. Key recorded three tackles for the West team in the 2024 Shrine Bowl.
Player Info:
- Jersey: No. 6
- Position: Safety
- Birthday: Feb. 29, 2000
- Hometown: Quincy, Fla.
- High School: Amos P. Godby
- Recruiting Class: 2018
- Recruiting Rating: No. 51 in state of Florida as two-way (defensive back and wide receiver) player.
Accomplishments:
60 total tackles, one pass breakup and one interception as a starter in Alabama defensive backfield. 134 total tackles between the Crimson Tide and UAB and four interceptions. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA in 2022.
NFL Combine:
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 208 pounds
- Hand: Nine and 5/8 inches
- Arm: 32 and 1/4 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
- Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10'10"
What They're Saying:
"Key has the size and play strength of an NFL safety but is not as active or consistent as he needs to be as a run defender. He's a decent athlete and can cover straight-line routes but doesn't play with enough route anticipation or make-up burst to contest many catches. Key's physical traits work in his favor, but he needs to have a definable play trait as either a run defender or in coverage, and that seems to be missing." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft:
All Lions projected Key as a seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions at 249.
The Last Word:
From Key's farewell Instagram post: "First and foremost, I would like to thank the man ahove for the ability to play this game I love. Without God, I would be nothing.
To my family, I appreciate you guys for the unwavering support throughout my collegiate career. It means the world to me that y'all have been a part of this journey.
Blazer Nation - thank you! I will always remember and appreciate my time spent at UAB. Those four years helped me to grow both on and off the field and leaving with a degree was something I always wanted to do.
To The University of Alabama - I'm forever grateful for your embrace. This program accepted me into the family this year, allowing me to grow and develop as a player and as a man. This place is beyond special, and I will cherish the great memories made here forever!
Since I was a kid, it has always been my dream to play football professionally. Now that my time has arrived, I cannot wait to take the next step in my career and see what the NFL has in store for me."