Bama Central

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, April 19, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Oct 21, 1990; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Keith McCants (52) on
Oct 21, 1990; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Keith McCants (52) on / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Today is... National Garlic Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Follow us on Facebook @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

  • 134 days

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Track and Field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, NC, All Day
  • Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m., SEC Network+
  • Softball at No. 14 Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Men's Tennis at SEC Tournament Quarterfinals: South Carolina 4, Alabama 2

Did you notice?

  • Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi is planning on visiting Alabama basketball next weekend. Center is a huge position of need for Nate Oats, and Omoruyi is one of the best centers available in the transfer portal.
  • Alabama guard Aaron Estrada, the lone player from the Final Four run with no eligibility remaining, had 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal at the Portsmouth Invitational, a showcase for seniors in front of NBA and European scouts.
  • Former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy transferred to Colorado last season, and he is back in the transfer portal.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” – Keith McCants

We'll leave you with this...

Country music singer Riley Green visited with Alabama baseball for BP

Published
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 