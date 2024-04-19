Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, April 19, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Garlic Day
Check out and subscribe for free to:
Follow us on Facebook @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 134 days
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, NC, All Day
- Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m., SEC Network+
- Softball at No. 14 Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis at SEC Tournament Quarterfinals: South Carolina 4, Alabama 2
Did you notice?
- Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi is planning on visiting Alabama basketball next weekend. Center is a huge position of need for Nate Oats, and Omoruyi is one of the best centers available in the transfer portal.
- Alabama guard Aaron Estrada, the lone player from the Final Four run with no eligibility remaining, had 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal at the Portsmouth Invitational, a showcase for seniors in front of NBA and European scouts.
- Former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy transferred to Colorado last season, and he is back in the transfer portal.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” – Keith McCants
We'll leave you with this...
Country music singer Riley Green visited with Alabama baseball for BP
Published