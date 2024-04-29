Former Alabama Standout Christian Barmore Earns Lucrative Four-Year Extension
Former Alabama and current New England Patriots standout defensive lineman Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension, the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed first reported on Monday morning.
"Source: The Patriots and DT Christian Barmore have agreed to a contract extension. Deal is done," Kyed writes. "A cornerstone piece for the Patriots is locked up for the future. A post-draft splash for the Patriots."
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the report by stating that Barmore's four-year deal has a maximum value of $92 million, including $41.8 million guaranteed.
Christian Barmore’s new deal in New England is the largest non-Tom-Brady contract in Patriots franchise history.
Selected with the 38th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product impressed during his rookie season. He had 46 tackles and 48 quarterback pressures, while only playing 55 percent of the
snaps.
Barmore showed a lot of promise in year two as his numbers increased despite only playing 10 games. However, he truly broke out this past season, as he recorded career highs in every stat category, including tackles (64), tackles for loss (13), quarterback hits, sacks (8.5), a stellar six pass breakups and a forced fumble. What's most impressive is that although he played in all 17 games, he was only on the field for 66 percent of the snaps.
Barmore is one of two Crimson Tide products on the Patriots, as linebacker Anfernee Jennings also received a contract extension this offseason.
In his two years and 22 games at Alabama, Barmore recorded a combined 63 tackles, including 15.5 for loss, 10 sacks, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Most of these numbers came from his latter season in 2020, as the College Football Playoff national champion was named the game's defensive MVP and also earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team.