Heisman Odds, Transfer Portal Rumors and NBA Rookie of the Year on The Joe Gaither Show
"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" hits a number of topics on a rainy Tuesday in Tuscaloosa.
The program begins by looking into Draftkings latest gambling odds on the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Where is Jalen Milroe in the newest rankings? Will he finish better than his sixth place finish in 2023? And is Milroe the SEC quarterback with the best bang for your buck with a still over three months until the season kicks off?
We move from football to SEC softball as the conference tournament gets underway on Tuesday in Auburn. Alabama opens up play on Wednesday morning against LSU. Can the team shake off its poor SEC regular season and make a postseason run?
The program ventures back to football as Alabama is close to securing an important piece out of the transfer portal. How much more room does Kalen DeBoer have in the program to keep adding players?
Finally we spin the show into the NBA to talk about the Rookie of the Year award. Victor Wembanyama unsurprisingly won the award, but was Brandon Miller unfairly passed over for second place? If Miller wasn't in the Wembanyama draft class would he get more respect in the league and the media?
