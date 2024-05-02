How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State
For the second weekend in a row, the Alabama baseball team is set to go on the road to the state of Mississippi to take on an SEC opponent.
Starting Friday, the No. 23 Crimson Tide (28-16, 9-12 SEC) will play a three-game set against Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. The Bulldogs enter the weekend slate ranked 16th in the D1Baseball poll, having reentered the rankings following a road series win against Vanderbilt.
In its most recent series last weekend, Alabama defeated Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, two games to one. Those three games ran from Thursday through Saturday. The Crimson Tide did not play a midweek this week. All three games between Alabama and Mississippi State will be available to watch on SEC Network+.
The Bulldogs (30-15, 12-9 SEC) defended home field in 2022 the last time the Crimson Tide visited. Last season, in a year during which Mississippi State went 9-21 in league play, it still conquered Alabama in a series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Two seasons ago, as the reigning national champion, State took Friday and Saturday games over the Crimson Tide before falling on Sunday.
Alabama has opted for a change in its pitching rotation, bumping up freshman Zane Adams to start the second game in the series, in this case Saturday. Adams has gone seven innings or more in two of his past three SEC starts and holds a 4-2 record. Meanwhile, Ben Hess, who started the season opener, has been moved to Sunday amid recent struggles. Hess (3-4, 7.31 ERA) also had some struggles as the second starter in the rotation. Left-hander Greg Farone will get the ball in the series opener, set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday. Saturday's game will get underway at 2 p.m. CT, while Sunday's will do so at 1 p.m.