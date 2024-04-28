Live Updates: No. 17 Alabama Softball vs. No. 3 Tennessee (Game 3)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It's a big day at Rhoads Stadium. Not only is it the series finale between No. 17 Alabama and No. 3 Tennessee, but it is also Senior Day and the Power of Pink game.
The Lady Vols have taken the first two games of the series, shutting out the Crimson Tide in both games. The Alabama offense has been shutout in three straight games and four of its last five.
Can Alabama end the home schedule on a high note? Follow along for updates from Rhoads to find out.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN2.
Live Updates
FINAL: Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Top 7- Tennessee
- Ground ball back to Beaver ends it. Alabama wins.
- Katie Taylor pinch hits for Nugent. Taylor goes down swinging. Back-to-back Ks for Beaver.
- Paint job on the inside corner for the first out.
- West, Nugent and Pannell due up for the Vols.
END 6- Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Bottom 6- Alabama
- Groundout ends the inning.
- Broadfoot moves to second with two outs on a wild pitch.
- One-out single up the middle for Broadfoot.
MID 6- Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Top 6- Tennessee
- A flyout and groundout strand Milloy. Beaver has needed just 69 pitches to get through the first six innings.
- One-out single for Milloy through the right side. Almost identical to her first hit in the third inning.
- Mealer, Milloy and Puni due up for the Lady Vols.
END 5- Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Bottom 5- Alabama
- Preuitt grounds out to end the inning.
- White chops a ball to the left side, and legs out the infield single. Cahalan comes in to score Alabama's first run of the weekend. Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
- Tennessee will making a pitching change. Gotshall exits, and Karlyn Pickens enters for the Lady Vols. Kristen White will be at the plate for Alabama. She was the only Tide batter to get a hit off Pickens yesterday.
- Two-out triple down the right field line for Cahalan.
MID 5- Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Top 5- Tennessee
- Another 1-2-3 inning for Beaver in the circle.
- Pannell, Rodriqguez and Koutsoyanopulos due up for Tennessee.
END 4- Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Bottom 4- Alabama
- Valentine hits on hard, but Pannell makes a diving catch in right field. Scoreless heading to the fifth.
- Esman with a two-out single up the middle.
- 4-5-6 due up for the Tide, still looking for its first run of the weekend.
MID 4- Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Top 4- Tennessee
- Beaver is dealing in the circle. Three up, three down for the Lady Vols on just five pitches.
- Gibson, West and Nugent due up for Tennessee.
END 3- Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Bottom 3- Alabama
- Preuitt lines out to first base. Alabama strands the runners.
- Two-out single for White, and Alabama has runners on first and second with two outs. Larissa Preuitt comes in to pinch hit for Jenna Johnson.
- Lauren draws a one-out walk.
- Heivilin, Lauren Johnson and Kenleigh Cahalan due up for the Tide.
MID 3- Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Top 3- Tennessee
- Puni grounds out. Tennessee strands a runner in scoring position.
- Two-out oppostie field single for Milloy gives the Lady Vols their first hit. And she steals second on the next pitch.
- Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, Laura Mealer and Milloy due up for Tennessee.
END 2: Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Bottom 2- Alabama
- Three up, three down for Alabama in the second.
- Broadfoot, Esman and Valentine due up for Alabama.
MID 2- Alabama 0, Tennessee
Top 2- Tennessee
- Beaver is able to erase the error with two infield popups.
- Kristen White drops a ball in center field for Alabama's first error of the game, which allows the runner to reach second with one out.
- Beaver gets West swinging for her first strikeout of the game.
- Rylie West, Sophia Nugent and Taylor Pannell due up for the Vols.
END 1: Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Bottom 1- Alabama
- A popup and groundout retire the side, and Alabama can't take advantage of the leadoff hit.
- White pops one up behind home plate. Tennessee's catcher has to make a diving catch, and so Cahalan is able to tag to second on the play. One out.
- Leadoff bloop single for Cahalan, and Alabama has already matched its hit total from Game 2.
- Kenleigh Cahalan, Kristen White and Jenna Johnson due up for Alabama.
MID 1: Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Top 1- Tennessee
- Quick 1-2-3 inning in the circle for Beaver.
- Beaver gets Malloy to fly out after falling behind 3-0 in the count.
- Kiki Malloy, Zaida Puni and McKenna Gibson due up for the Lady Vols.