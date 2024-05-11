Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs. LSU (Game 2)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (31-18, 11-14) looks to take its series against the LSU Tigers (32-19, 9-16) and keep its Hoover and potentially hosting bids alive on Saturday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide took Game 1 in walk off fashion. The contest was a back-and-forth battle until Alabama scored five unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth to win the game 8-7.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Zane Adams (4-3, 4.71 ERA) will start on the mound. The freshman is making his 15th appearance and 12th start of the year. In his 49.2 innings pitched, Adams has allowed 50 hits, 31 runs (26 earned), walked 18 batters, and struck out 35.
For LSU, right-handed pitcher Luke Holman (6-3, 2.84 ERA) will start on the mound. Holman, who spent his freshman and sophomore campaigns at the Capstone, will be making his 13th appearance and start for the Tigers. In his 66.2 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 41 hits, 28 runs (21 earned), walked 26 batters, and struck out 98.
LSU's Starting Lineup:
Alabama's Starting Lineup:
3B Tommy White
3B Gage Miller
1B Jared Jones
LF Ian Petrutz
LF Josh Pearson
SS Justin Lebron
DH Hayden Travinski
1B Will Hodo
RF Ashton Larson
DH Kade Snell
SS Michael Braswell III
CF TJ McCants
2B Steven Milam
C Mac Guscette
CF Paxton Kling
RF William Hamiter
C Alex Milazzo
2B Bryce Eblin
P Luke Holman
P Zane Adams
Live Updates:
Bottom 9:
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging to end the game. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- Kade Snell flies out.
- Will Hodo flies out.
Top 9:
- Michael Braswell III flies out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- Ashton Larson hits a single, Travinski advances to second.
- Hayden Travinski reaches on a fielder's choice, Pearson is thrown out at second.
- Josh Pearson gets hit by a pitch.
- LSU's Jared Jones strikes out swinging.
Bottom 8:
- Justin Lebron flies out, stranding Max Grant on second. He had reached on a leadoff walk after pinch hitting. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- The new pitcher for LSU is Gavin Guidry.
Top 8:
- Probst works a perfect inning capped off with back-to-back strikeouts. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- Zane Probst will now pitch for Alabama.
Bottom 7:
- William Hamiter flies out to end the inning. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- Mac Guscette hits an RBI single. LSU 6, Alabama 3.
- TJ McCants draws a walk.
- Kade Snell strikes out swinging.
- Will Hodo flies out, Lebron advances to third.
- Justin Lebron hits a leadoff double.
Top 7:
- Steven Milam grounds out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 6, Alabama 2.
- Braswell scores on a wild pitch. LSU 6, Alabama 2.
- Michael Braswell III hits an RBI triple. LSU 5, Alabama 2.
- Ashton Larson flies out.
- Hayden Travinski strikes out looking.
- Pearson advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Josh Pearson hits an RBI single. LSU 4, Alabama 2.
- Jones steals second on a wild pitch.
- LSU's Jared Jones hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 6:
- Petrutz grounds out to the second baseman, ending the Crimson Tide threat and sending the game to the late innings. A missed opportunity for Alabama. LSU 3, Alabama 2.
- Nate Ackenhausen is now pitching for LSU. Alabama has loaded the bases with two out. Holman's last batter was Gage Miller, whom he walked once again, and he finishes with 5.2 IP. Huge spot for Ian Petrutz. LSU 3, Alabama 2.
- Brady Neal will now catch for LSU, after Alex Milazzo was subbed out last inning.
Top 6:
- Ashton Larson scores as pinch hitter Jake Brown hits into a fielder's choice, nearly a double-play ball. The Tigers take the lead back. Tommy White grounds out to end the frame in the next at-bat, minimizing the damage. Adams finishes with three earned runs. LSU 3, Alabama 2.
- Aidan Moza will now pitch for Alabama. LSU has the bases loaded with one out and Adams on the hook for all of the runners. His final line in terms of innings pitched is 5.1 on 102 pitches. His earned run tally is not yet settled, but the freshman exits to a standing ovation. Alabama 2, LSU 2.
- Zane Adams is back to the mound with 88 pitches on his ledger so far.
Bottom 5:
- Kade Snell flies out to end the inning. LSU 2, Alabama 2.
- Will Hodo draws a walk.
- Justin Lebron pops up.
- Miller advances to second on a balk.
- Ian Petrutz flies out.
- Gage Miller gets hit by a pitch.
Top 5:
- Hayden Travinski grounds out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 2, Alabama 2.
- Josh Pearson grounds out.
- LSU's Jared Jones strikes out swinging.
Bottom 4:
- Alabama ties the game up as William Hamiter hits into a fielder's choice, scoring Snell, but then the inning ends when he tries to go first to third on a Bryce Eblin single. Alabama 2, LSU 2.
- TJ McCants follows him with a single of his own, and the first two are on.
- Kade Snell records the first Alabama hit of the day with a leadoff single.
Top 4:
Adams puts up a one, two, three fourth inning capped off by a looking strikeout on Tommy White. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
Bottom 3:
- Will Hodo flies out to end the inning. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
- Justin Lebron pops up.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
Top 3:
- Steven Milam fouls out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
- Michael Braswell III flies out.
- Ashton Larson draws a walk.
- LSU's Hayden Travinski strikes out looking.
Bottom 2:
- Gage Miller took one for a ride with one on and two out, but it dies at the track and there's no score for Alabama in the second. A William Hamiter walk yielded the only baserunner. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
Top 2:
- Adams strikes out Pearson swinging to retire the side, stranding two. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
- After a pair of singles to lead off the inning, Tommy White hits a two-run double to give LSU the lead. LSU 2, Alabama 1.
Bottom 1:
- TJ McCants flies out to end the inning. Alabama 1, LSU 0.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI ground out. Alabama 1, LSU 0.
- Will Hodo gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Justin Lebron reaches first base on a fielder's choice, Petrutz advances to second.
- Ian Petrutz reaches on a fielder's choice, Miller is thrown out at second.
- Gage Miller draws a walk.
Top 1:
- Ashton Larson flies out to end the top half of the inning. LSU 0, Alabama 0.
- Hayden Travinski strikes out swinging.
- Josh Pearson flies out.
- Jared Jones draws a walk on a pitch clock violation.
- LSU's Tommy White hits a leadoff double.
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 4:02 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (31-18, 11-14) and LSU Tigers (32-19, 9-16).
When:
Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 11 at 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network+.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM. Roger Hoover will be on the call.