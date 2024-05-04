Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Auburn (Game 3)

Bama Central

After a long night at the ballpark Friday, the Alabama softball team is back in action Saturday morning to take on the Auburn Tigers. 

Alabama (33-15, 10-13 SEC) and Auburn (26-18-1, 8-15) needed 11 innings and three-and-a-half hours to decide Game 2 of the series, with the Crimson Tide coming out on top 2-0. 

First pitch for Game 3 is 11 a.m. and is televised by SEC Network. 

Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver combined for the 11-inning shutout. Briski got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings. She allowed five hits with four strikeouts. Beaver allowed just two hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. She got the win to improve to 16-8. 

Kenleigh Cahalan was the offensive hero with three hits, including the game-winning, two-run single in the 11th. 

Alabama plays Auburn  in the series and regular-season finale on Saturday. 

Briski is back in the circle for Saturday’s regular-season finale. She has a 2.32 ERA with a 7-3 record. Auburn will start Annabelle Widra, who has a 3.54 ERA with a 4-3 record. 

LIVE UPDATES
Refresh browser for latest game action. Newest updates at the top

FINAL: Auburn 3, Alabama 0

Top 7
• Duchscherer flies out and that ends the game.
• Preuitt pops up for out No. 2
• Pinch hitter Kat Grill strikes out for the first out

End 6: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 6
• A strikeout ends the inning
• Wohlers reaches on an error to extend the inning
• Lech grounds out and Milanowski flys out for two quick outs

Top 6
• Broadfoot pops up to end the inning. Alabama has no answer for Widra. She's allowed four hits with six strikeouts and just one Alabama player has reached second base.
• Heivilin strikes out for the second out
• Runner at second is the first Alabama player in scoring position today
• Jenna Johnson hit by a pitch and Alabama has runners on first and second with one out
• Cahalan singles for her first hit of the day
• Clark lines out for the first out

End 5: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 5
• A strikeout ends the inning
• Johnson allows a two-out walk
• Two fly outs to left field for two outs
• Alea Johnson in to pitch for the Tide

Top 5
• Great defensive play by AU third baseman Wohlers to rob a hit from Valentine.
• Duchscherer pinch hits and singles to left field off the wall.
• Preuitt pops up to the catcher
• Esman strikes out. That's five strikeouts for Widra

End 4: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 4
• Alabama gets out of the inning without further damage
• Milanowski singles to left. She has two hits this game.
• Lech leads off the inning with her second homer of the series and 12th of the season. Auburn up 3-0

Top 4
• Momentum short lived as Broadfoot grounds into a double play
• Heivilin singles for the Crimson Tide's second hit of the day
• Jenna Johnson pops up for the first out

End 3: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 3
Another strikeout for Beaver for the third out
• Groundout and a strikeout and there are two outs

Top 3
• Cahalan pops up and it's a 1-2-3 inning for Alabama
• Lauren Johnson pops up for the second out
• Valentine strikes out. Fourth strikeout for Auburn's Wilda

End 2: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 2
• Call upheld and that's the third out
• Peralta with an RBI single, runner from second called out at home. Play is under review for obstruction. Auburn up 2-0
• A strikeout for Beaver and there are two outs
Briski exits the circle. Kayla Beaver is in. Briski pitches just 1 1/3 innings and gives up three hits. She's still responsible for the runners on second and third.
• Groundout to first for the first out. Runners on second and third
• Wohlers singles in the first run and Auburn has runners on the corners with still no outs. Auburn leads 1-0
• Milanowski doubles to left and the Tigers have runners on second and third with no outs
• Lech gets a leadoff walk for Auburn

Top 2
• Dowling strikes out for the third out. Wilda with three stikeouts against seven hitters
• Preuitt with a grounder to first for out 2
• Esman pops up for the first out

End 1: Scoreless
Bottom 1
• Packer gets a one-out hit but Tresvik grounds into a double play to end the inning

Top 1
• Broadfoot strikes out for the third out
• Heivilin strikes out and there are two outs
• Jenna Johnson singles and Alabama has its first base runner early
• Cahalan flies out and we are under way

---

Alabama starting lineup

SS Kenleigh Cahalan 

LF Jenna Johnson 

2b Kali Heivilin 

1b Emma Broadfoot 

DP Lauren Esman 

RF Larissa Preuitt 

3b Bailey Dowling 

C Riley Valentine  

CF Lauren Johnson 

P Jocelyn Briski 

Auburn starting lineup

LF KK McCrary 

CF Makayla Packer 

RF Icess Tresvik 

DP Amelia Lech 

1b Axe Milanowski 

3b Anna Wohlers  

2b Rose Roach 

P Annabelle Widra 

SS Nelia Peralta 

C Skylar Elkins 

 

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 