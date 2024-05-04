Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Auburn (Game 3)
After a long night at the ballpark Friday, the Alabama softball team is back in action Saturday morning to take on the Auburn Tigers.
Alabama (33-15, 10-13 SEC) and Auburn (26-18-1, 8-15) needed 11 innings and three-and-a-half hours to decide Game 2 of the series, with the Crimson Tide coming out on top 2-0.
First pitch for Game 3 is 11 a.m. and is televised by SEC Network.
Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver combined for the 11-inning shutout. Briski got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings. She allowed five hits with four strikeouts. Beaver allowed just two hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. She got the win to improve to 16-8.
Kenleigh Cahalan was the offensive hero with three hits, including the game-winning, two-run single in the 11th.
Briski is back in the circle for Saturday’s regular-season finale. She has a 2.32 ERA with a 7-3 record. Auburn will start Annabelle Widra, who has a 3.54 ERA with a 4-3 record.
LIVE UPDATES
Refresh browser for latest game action. Newest updates at the top
FINAL: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Top 7
• Duchscherer flies out and that ends the game.
• Preuitt pops up for out No. 2
• Pinch hitter Kat Grill strikes out for the first out
End 6: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 6
• A strikeout ends the inning
• Wohlers reaches on an error to extend the inning
• Lech grounds out and Milanowski flys out for two quick outs
Top 6
• Broadfoot pops up to end the inning. Alabama has no answer for Widra. She's allowed four hits with six strikeouts and just one Alabama player has reached second base.
• Heivilin strikes out for the second out
• Runner at second is the first Alabama player in scoring position today
• Jenna Johnson hit by a pitch and Alabama has runners on first and second with one out
• Cahalan singles for her first hit of the day
• Clark lines out for the first out
End 5: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 5
• A strikeout ends the inning
• Johnson allows a two-out walk
• Two fly outs to left field for two outs
• Alea Johnson in to pitch for the Tide
Top 5
• Great defensive play by AU third baseman Wohlers to rob a hit from Valentine.
• Duchscherer pinch hits and singles to left field off the wall.
• Preuitt pops up to the catcher
• Esman strikes out. That's five strikeouts for Widra
End 4: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 4
• Alabama gets out of the inning without further damage
• Milanowski singles to left. She has two hits this game.
• Lech leads off the inning with her second homer of the series and 12th of the season. Auburn up 3-0
Top 4
• Momentum short lived as Broadfoot grounds into a double play
• Heivilin singles for the Crimson Tide's second hit of the day
• Jenna Johnson pops up for the first out
End 3: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 3
Another strikeout for Beaver for the third out
• Groundout and a strikeout and there are two outs
Top 3
• Cahalan pops up and it's a 1-2-3 inning for Alabama
• Lauren Johnson pops up for the second out
• Valentine strikes out. Fourth strikeout for Auburn's Wilda
End 2: Auburn 2, Alabama 0
Bottom 2
• Call upheld and that's the third out
• Peralta with an RBI single, runner from second called out at home. Play is under review for obstruction. Auburn up 2-0
• A strikeout for Beaver and there are two outs
Briski exits the circle. Kayla Beaver is in. Briski pitches just 1 1/3 innings and gives up three hits. She's still responsible for the runners on second and third.
• Groundout to first for the first out. Runners on second and third
• Wohlers singles in the first run and Auburn has runners on the corners with still no outs. Auburn leads 1-0
• Milanowski doubles to left and the Tigers have runners on second and third with no outs
• Lech gets a leadoff walk for Auburn
Top 2
• Dowling strikes out for the third out. Wilda with three stikeouts against seven hitters
• Preuitt with a grounder to first for out 2
• Esman pops up for the first out
End 1: Scoreless
Bottom 1
• Packer gets a one-out hit but Tresvik grounds into a double play to end the inning
Top 1
• Broadfoot strikes out for the third out
• Heivilin strikes out and there are two outs
• Jenna Johnson singles and Alabama has its first base runner early
• Cahalan flies out and we are under way
---
Alabama starting lineup
SS Kenleigh Cahalan
LF Jenna Johnson
2b Kali Heivilin
1b Emma Broadfoot
DP Lauren Esman
RF Larissa Preuitt
3b Bailey Dowling
C Riley Valentine
CF Lauren Johnson
P Jocelyn Briski
Auburn starting lineup
LF KK McCrary
CF Makayla Packer
RF Icess Tresvik
DP Amelia Lech
1b Axe Milanowski
3b Anna Wohlers
2b Rose Roach
P Annabelle Widra
SS Nelia Peralta
C Skylar Elkins