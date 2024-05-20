Alabama Softball Erupts Into Super Regionals on The Joe Gaither Show
It was a big weekend for Alabama athletics so we dive into the three biggest stories on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show".
First, the program opens with Alabama softball as the weekend started slowly but ended with an emphatic victory. What did Patrick Murphy say about his team's offensive explosion on Sunday? How far can this team go if it continues to support its pitching staff with run support? Finally, with Alabama qualifying for the Super Regionals does it quiet the frustrations of the fanbase?
We move to the other diamond sport as Alabama lost its weekend series to the Auburn Tigers, but still qualified for this weekend's SEC Tournament in Hoover. Alabama opens with a Tuesday game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and should they win will play a Wednesday matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Crimson Tide defeated both programs during the regular season, but what is the proper expectation for this week's tournament?
Despite it being the football offseason there's still a small storyline to touch on as the Crimson Tide program picked up two defensive back commitments over the weekend. While both commits are in the Class of 2026 it's still encouraging to see the staff pick up two weekend wins.
The program concludes by welcoming in Austin Bidwell of "Inside the Royals" into the show to talk about Major League Baseball. The Royals have had some success through the first third of the season and appear to be ready to make noise in the American League Central. Let's get to know the Royals a bit as we begin to expand our coverage on "The Joe Gaither Show".
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.