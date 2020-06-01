Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Football's 2020 Summer Enrollees Arrive on Campus

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football program reeled in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2020 cycle, with a total of 26 members, including UNC grad transfer tight end Carl Tucker Jr.

14 of the 26 signees enrolled back in January, while the remaining 12 moved to Tuscaloosa on Monday, officially joining the Crimson Tide. 

This post will have updates throughout the day from each player's social media accounts when they arrive on campus. 

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, Ala.)

Four-star DB Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

This story will be updated.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

rubs hands together Here we go!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama's Dylan Smith to Participate in This Week's CSBI

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will take place this week in Bryan, Texas

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Hall of Fame Auburn Football Coach Pat Dye Passes Away at 80

The former Auburn head coach died on Monday morning in Auburn

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Legend of Julio Jones vs. The Tide Rolls to the Top

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose Of Crimson Tide: Nick Saban And 'Four Dead In Ohio'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with a crucial part of Nick Saban's past, the Kent State massacre

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Issues Statement Regarding Protests

The Crimson Tide head football coach urges peaceful protests and understanding during these difficult times.

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Scott Hunter vs. Pat Sullivan

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Scott Hunter record-setting game many Crimson Tide fans aren't quick to celebrate

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

This Week With the Crimson Tide: The Latest Coronavirus Figures In Alabama And Tuscaloosa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa continue to dramatically rise, up 46.1 percent from a week ago

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Where Things Stand Heading Into June

A look at how sports, including college football, area dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Tua-stein

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell