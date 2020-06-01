Alabama Football's 2020 Summer Enrollees Arrive on Campus

The University of Alabama football program reeled in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2020 cycle, with a total of 26 members, including UNC grad transfer tight end Carl Tucker Jr.

14 of the 26 signees enrolled back in January, while the remaining 12 moved to Tuscaloosa on Monday, officially joining the Crimson Tide.

This post will have updates throughout the day from each player's social media accounts when they arrive on campus.

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, Ala.)

Four-star DB Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, Ga.)

This story will be updated.