Class of 2022 Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker

After securing the No. 1 spot in the 2021 recruiting cycle, can coach Nick Saban and company do it again in 2022?

The traditional signing day and close to the 2021 recruiting cycle is just a couple weeks away and the University of Alabama has all but officially locked up the No. 1 class in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American.

With that, we can now turn our attention to the recruiting class of 2022, where Alabama will again attempt to show its blue-blood power and bring in another crop of talented prospects.

Coach Nick Saban and company hit on key targets of need in the 2021 class like the offensive line and wide receiver corp, and in 2022, the attention will turn to edge rushers, secondary, defensive line, tight end, and maybe another premier signal caller.

As it stands now, the Crimson Tide has one verbally pledge in linebacker Robert Woodyard of Williamson High School in Mobile, who committed last June.

Thompson defensive end Jeremiah Alexander was a part of this class, but de-committed back on Oct. 27. Alabama is still in the running for the talented pass rusher, along with the likes of Georgia, LSU, and other SEC programs.

This story will serve as Bama Central's one-stop shop for updates to prospects as they commit to the Crimson Tide with their highlights and vitals.

Committments (1)

ILB Robert Woodyard (Williamson - Mobile, Ala.)

Woodyard had a monster junior campaign with 124 total tackles, one sack, one defensive touchdown, and two interceptions. He also saw time at wide receiver for Williamson, hauling in 50 passes for 508 yards and six scores.

Height: 6'1

Weight: 210

SIAA: TBA

247: No. 4 ILB, No. 68 OVR

Rivals: No. 2 ILB, No. 72 OVR

ESPN: No. 10 LB, No. 88 OVR

This post will be updated as frequently as needed.