Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Staff Saves Best for Last
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff rounds out what has been a huge month of recruiting this weekend. A month long dead period awaits a staff that has been going all out establishing the foundations of the program since being hired in January, but first the weekend must be maximized.
It may be an understatement to say it's been maximized as the final official visitor weekend has a dozen prospects coming to Tuscaloosa according to On3 Sports. Alabama will host three Class of 2025 commits along with nine other prospects, including three 5-star players.
The official visitor weekends have yielded outstanding results already for the staff as they've added seven commitments in the Class of 2025 in the month of June. There's heavy speculation that this weekend will continue to add quality players into a recruiting class that's risen to No. 3 in the nation and the best in the SEC according to 247Sports.
Class of 2025 Official Visitors
- Justus Terry is a 5-star defensive lineman out of Manchester High School in Manchester, Ga. The 6-foot-5 275-pound athlete is considered the No. 2 defensive lineman, No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. Terry was committed to Southern California but decommitted on Wednesday. As a junior he tallied 78 tackles, 13 sacks and forced two fumbles. He's taken official visits to Georgia and Florida State already this summer and ends the period in Tuscaloosa.
- Caleb Cunningham is a 5-star wide receiver out of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Miss. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete is considered the No. 2 receiver, No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite. Cunningham hauled in 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He's been heavily considering Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but took official visits to Auburn, Florida and Tennessee this month.
- Dijon Lee is a 5-star cornerback out of Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, Calif. the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete is considered the No. 4 cornerback, No. 22 overall player and No. 1 player in the state of California by the 247Sports Composite. Lee's been to Tuscaloosa already but is now coming for an official visit. He's already been to Washington, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas this month.
- Ty Jackson is a 4-star linebacker out of Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee, Fla. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete is considered the No. 12 linebacker and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Florida. He made 135 tackles with four forced fumbles, two sacks and two interceptions defensively and even caught 15 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns offensively as a junior. He's already been to Penn State, Georgia and Florida this summer for official visits.
- Abduall Sanders is a 4-star linebacker out of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. He committed to Alabama in March and is considered the No. 24 player in the state of California by the 247Sports Composite. Sanders is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and took official visits to Ohio State and Tennessee already this summer.
- Luke Metz is a 4 star linebacker out of Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete is considered the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia by the 247Sports Composite. He's been committed to Alabama since March and affirmed that commitment even after visits to LSU and Georgia.
- Antonio Coleman is a 4-star defensive lineman out of Saraland High School in Saraland Ala. He's been committed to Alabama since March and is considered the No. 12 player in the state. Coleman made 62 tackles with four sacks last year for the Spartans as a junior.
- Derek Meadows is a 4-star wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. At 6-foot-5, 200-pounds he's considered the No. 9 receiver and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada by the 247Sports Composite. He's mad official visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Notre Dame and LSU.
- Josiah Sharma is a 4-star defensive lineman out of Folsom High School in Folsom, Calif. He stands at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds and is considered the No. 20 player in the state of California. Sharma already visited Texas and Oregon this month.
- Damien Shanklin is a 4-star edge prospect out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete is considered the No. 11 edge in the class and the No. 1 player in the state of Indianapolis. As a junior he made 66 tackles with three sacks and an interception. He's made visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas recently.
- Micah DeBose is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Vigor High School in Mobile. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect is considered the No. 8 tackle in the class and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama by the 247Sports Composite. He's been to LSU, Florida and Ohio State already this summer for official visits.
- Floy Boucard is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Miami Central High School in Miami. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound athlete is considered the No. 83 player in the state of Florida by the 247Sports Composite. As a junior he made 85 tackles with 27 coming for a loss and 11 sacks for Mobile Christian in Alabama. He's taken official visits to Southern California, Michigan State and Oklahoma this summer.