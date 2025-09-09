3 Wildcats to Watch Offensively Against Kansas State
Just like last season, heading into the game against Kansas State, Arizona is 2-0 to start the year. The big difference is the Wildcats have looked much better and more dominant in these first two wins over Hawaii and Weber State compared to last season, when they allowed 39 points against New Mexico and then struggled against Northern Arizona.
Kansas State, on the other hand, is entering this week's matchup struggling to start the season with a three-point win over North Dakota at home and losses to Iowa State (on the road) and, most recently, Army.
It was a welcome sight for Noah Fifita this past weekend as he threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns despite not playing the entire game. He was able to show improvement from Arizona's Week 1 win over Hawaii, where he missed multiple throws.
Here are three offensive players to monitor for Arizona this Friday.
1. QB Noah Fifita
In the matchup against Kansas State last season, Fifita led an impressive opening seven-minute touchdown drive. That would be all Arizona scored on the night as it lost 31-7 on the road. Fifita finished that game 26-of-42 with 268 yards and one interception.
Fifita is coming off an impressive performance against Weber State as he continues to adjust to the Wildcats new system under offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
This will be a big prove-it test for both Fifita and the Arizona offense as a whole ahead of the start of conference play. The Wildcats are heading into this year's matchup with far more momentum.
RB Ismail Mahdi
After totaling only 23 yards on the ground and catching one pass for -3 yards in the season opener against Hawaii, Mahdi ran for 51 yards on nine carries this past weekend. He also caught one pass for a 27-yard touchdown.
Kedrick Reescano was sidelined last week with his leg in a walking boot. If he remains sidelined, Mahdi will likely remain in the lead role for Arizona on Friday with Quincy Craig and Wesley Yarbrough seeing touches behind him.
Kansas State enters this matchup beat up, coming off a 24-21 loss where Army ran for 237 yards and two touchdowns on an insane 70 carries. It was complete domination in time of possession as Army held the ball for over 40 minutes of game time.
WR Javin Whatley
Whatley exploded for 168 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in last week's win over Weber State. He also caught three passes for 38 yards in the season opener.
The ball has been spread around in the wide receiver room, so almost any of them are capable of stepping up in any given game.
One other wide receiver to monitor is Tre Spivey, who just transferred to Arizona this year from Kansas State.
What players on the offensive side of the ball are you looking forward to watching on Friday?