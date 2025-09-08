Inside The Wildcats

A First Look at the Wildcats' Next Opponent: Kansas State

Arizona plays Kansas State as its first true test.

Nathaniel Martinez

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats safety Tamal Johnson (31) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats safety Tamal Johnson (31) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The tune-up games are over and it is time for the Arizona Wildcats football team to face its first true Big 12 test in Kansas State, a battle of the Wildcats this Friday. The game will be televised live on Fox at 6 p.m.

Arizona showed its skills and improvements on the ground against the Rainbow Warriors, gaining 183 rushing yards with three running backs getting at least six carries and also scoring a touchdown.

The Wildcats then showed just how dominating they can be through the air against Weber State the next week, with Noah Fifita going 17-22 with 373 yards and five touchdowns.

  • "When you go into a game like this, I thought our team did an incredible job throughout the week with their intentionality, living red line in the practice environment and attacking every phase of it," Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said. "I think that showed up tonight, which was really, really exciting. You guys have heard me talk about redline, but I think the effort and the execution and the accountability showed up."

The Arizona defense has been suffocating throughout the first two weeks under Danny Gonzales, not allowing a single touchdown and just nine points and forcing seven turnovers.

Arizona will now be facing a tough Kansas State football team that beat it last year 31-7 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, snapping a nine-game winning streak that spanned back to 2023.

Kansas State is coming off a 24-21 loss to the Army Black Knights this past Saturday in Manhattan and lost to Iowa State in Ireland two weeks prior, putting it at 1-2 to start off its season.

Player swap

Maldonado
Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) runs in front of Arizona Wildcats safety Gunner Maldonado (9) in the second half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Safety Gunner Maldonado will be making his homecoming after transferring away from the Wildcats in the offseason and choosing to sign with Kansas State. In four years with Arizona, Maldonado had 175 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass deflections and six forced fumbles.

Tre Spivey
Nov 16, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Tre Spivey transferred to Arizona after two seasons at Kansas State. He redshirted in 2023 and appeared in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024. Spivey made 14 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown,

K-State's first three games

Avery Johnson
Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) looks for room to run during the third quarter against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

K-State is looking to turn its season around from an underwhelming 1-2 start that saw it drop a close loss to Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, narrowly beat Idaho 38-35 and suffer another loss to Army in upset fashion.

The K-State defense had a tough time stopping the run in a rainy and messy game. 130 rushing yards were allowed on the defense.

Once the weather cleared, Rocco Becht really began slinging the ball around and finished 14 for 28 with 185 yards and two touchdowns.

K-State then found itself in a shootout between Johnson and North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski in the 38-35 win in week two. Johnson went 28 for 43, 318 yards and three touchdowns compared to Kaminski's 23 for 38, 231 yards and one touchdown.

The Fighting Hawks also had four touchdowns on the ground, which aided in keeping them in the game all the way to the end.

Army was able to beat K-State with a heavy rushing attack, running the ball 70 times for 232 yards and passing it just 11 times and completing seven receptions.

What really kept Army in the game and helped it grind out a win was going for it seven times on fourth down and converting it six times to keep it on the field. The name of the game was also time of possession as K-State led Army in that category in the first half, 16:15-13:45, but only had the ball for less than four minutes in the second.

Extra points

Tre Smith
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tre Smith (3) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Cam Barfield (0) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Seventh-year head coach Chris Kleiman is looking to lead his team to a sixth eight-plus win season. His five eight-plus-win seasons are the most of any coach in K-State football's history.

One of the keys for Arizona to come out with a victory on Friday is to nullify the big playmaking ability of Johnson, who has shown that he can be a serious difference maker on the field and has struggled at others.

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales stands of the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

K-State has four new starters on the offensive line; establishing a dominant pass rush would disrupt the scheme of K-State. Arizona has the right players and defensive scheme to do just that with the amount of disguised blitzes and drop-backs that Danny Gonzales likes to run.

Overall, Friday's game will be a true test to see just how much Arizona has improved over the offseason and will be a catalyst for how the season will go in Brennan's second year.

How do you see Arizona's game with K-State going? Let us know by commenting on our X account and be sure to give us a follow.

Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez