Kansas State Hires Program Legend, Texas A&M OC Collin Klein As Coach
One of Kansas State's greatest players is coming home.
The Wildcats are hiring former quarterback and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein as their next head coach, they announced Thursday evening, making official what had been rumored almost immediately after ex-Kansas State coach Chris Klieman retired Wednesday.
Klein, 36, quarterbacked the Wildcats from 2009 to '12. In his last season, he threw 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions while rushing for 23 scores. Those numbers, combined with an 11-2 season for coach Bill Snyder's Kansas State squad, earned him a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
After his playing days, Klein transitioned to coaching, rising to become the Wildcats' offensive coordinator in 2022. That year, he helped Kansas State win the Big 12 title in its first 10-win season without Snyder in charge.
He has spent the last two years with the Aggies, who he's helped mold into a near-College Football Playoff lock in 2025. Klein's once and future squad is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Nicholls.