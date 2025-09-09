Arizona Baseball Adds to its 2026 Recruiting Class
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation will have talent coming back in Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
Even with things going in the right direction, that hasn’t stopped Hale from looking across the country and seeing what players the Wildcats can snag in the portal to improve the 2026 roster.
In all, Arizona has been able to bring in eight transfers ahead of the window closing, which has officially closed for the time being.
The players that Arizona has added are pitchers RHP JT Drake (Texas Tech), LHP Luc Fladda (Tulane), RHP Corey Kling (South Florida), LHP Patrick Morris (Western Kentucky). RHP Nolan Straniero (Elon)
Off the mound, the Wildcats have added three position players in INF Tyler Bickers (Milwaukee), C Beau Sylvester (Oklahoma State) and OF Carson McEntire (Oregon State).
Recently, Arizona received a commitment for its 2026 recruiting class in middle infielder Lyndon Lee from Las Vegas, who has been heavily recruited by Hale and his coaching staff.
Lee announced his recruitment on both his X account and Instagram making him the 12 prep commit for the 2026 recruiting class.
“I would like to announce that I have committed to play at the University of Arizona,” said Lee on his commitment post. “A huge thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for their unwavering support.”
Lee comes in at 5-foot-7, 145 pounds and received interest from other Power 4 programs before making his decision to commit to the Wildcats.
When looking at his Perfect Game they have Lee’s infield velo tracked at 79 MPH and his exit velo off the bat coming in at 84 MPH. In terms of speed, he is clocking in at 7.64 seconds on his 60-yard dash time and 1.64 on his 10-yard split time.
However, it is important to keep in mind that those numbers were last recorded and tracked during the summer of 2022.
