Arizona to Host Dominant 2027 Lineman for Official Visit

Heading into spring, prospects across the 2027 college football recruiting class are narrowing down their decisions and scheduling official visits (OVs) with their top schools.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail as of late, locking in OVs with several of their top targets, including a three-star offensive lineman from Texas who’s scheduled to travel to Tucson in May.

3-Star Offensive Lineman Schedules Arizona Official Visit

Last week, Mason Joshua, a three-star offensive lineman from Forney High School in Forney, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona from May 29-31.

The Wildcats have targeted Joshua throughout the 2027 cycle, and getting him on campus in Tucson will be a crucial step in the program’s pursuit of him.

He is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Arizona, joining four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson and three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is targeting numerous offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, and Joshua would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 510 overall player nationally, the No. 38 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 71 prospect in the state of Texas.

In addition to his OV with the Wildcats, Joshua has also scheduled a visit to Utah from June 5-7 and is likely looking to add trips with a few more programs this spring.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While hosting Joshua for an OV doesn’t guarantee that Arizona will land the young offensive lineman, it should help Brennan and company to strengthen their relationship with him and bolster their overall standing in his recruitment.

The Wildcats will compete with Utah and several other schools for Joshua, including Texas Tech, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Kansas. Still, with a strong visit, Arizona will likely cement its status as a top contender for the Forney High School star and gain ground on the other programs pursuing him.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Joshua hasn’t set a commitment date, but there’s a strong chance he’ll announce his decision after his OVs this spring, making his upcoming trip to Tucson all the more important for Arizona.

While the Wildcats will face competition for Joshua, if they can continue making progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his May OV, Arizona should be well-positioned to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's recruitment of Joshua by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats