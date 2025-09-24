Arizona Coaches, Players Preview Iowa State Matchup
Fresh off its bye week, it is officially back to being game week for Arizona after a 3-0 start to the season.
After three home games, the Wildcats will be heading on the road for the first time this year as they head to take on No. 14 Iowa State.
Arizona players Chase Kennedy and Chubba Maae as well as coordinators Seth Doege and Danny Gonzales spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say.
On the adjustment moving to the offensive line for Maae
Maae: "For me, I've got to give a shoutout to our coaches, my teammates and all the guys on the (offensive) line. They made it so much easier for me as far as just giving me a lot of tips and tricks for little things as far as technique goes and noticing little things... I'm just trying to take in as much information as I can and just go out there and have fun."
On what has contributed to the defenses success through three games
Kennedy: "The effort that we put in. It don't just come on Saturday's. It comes throughout the week on Monday through Sunday. That's what we have been preaching in meetings and that's what we have been preaching in practice. Just effort, knowing your assignment, knowing what to do, running to the ball and really just playing balls to the wall. That's what we have been trying to do every day."
On what stands out about Iowa State's defense
Doege: "Nobody has truly consistently scored or moved the football on them. Last year, they were a top pass defense in the country and I can see why. When you watch the games from last year, their were a couple of teams that didn't throw for over 80 (yards). They do a great job of when you hand the ball off, they attack...
When you do drop back, now theirs eight people dropping into coverage. Schematically, it is a great scheme, but a lot of people can run great schemes and not be very good at them. They're very good at what they do. That's one thing I have noticed just watching the games from last year and watching the games from this year. They're very disciplined and very detailed in what they do, and they play extremely hard and tackle very well... We've got to be extremely disciplined and detailed in what we do to be able to attack them."
On Noah Fifita limiting his turnover worthy throws and managing the offense
Doege: "Even as a runner, he's very elite at understanding space and being aware of people. When you give him a plan of action and he studies that plan of action, he knows where to go with the football but he also knows what really bad could happen if he does try to do something outside of what the plan is. He's really good. He knows how to prep that way... What he's done a good job of is prepping and even as a runner, he doesn't take these massive hits because he can feel space and he can feel people."
On what it will take to keep Iowa State's offense in check and win the game on Saturday
Gonzales: "The biggest thing is it's a faceless opponent. It doesn't matter who we play. It's the University of Arizona that has to stop from beating the University of Arizona. We can't lineup offsides, we can't hold on offense when we're tired and we can't make mistakes on special teams...
"The team that doesn't turn the ball over and who wins the third down battle is going to be the team that has the best chance to win," Gonzales added.
