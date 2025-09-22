Brent Brennan Reflects on BYE Week, Prepares for Iowa State
The bye week has passed and it is now time for the Arizona Wildcats football team to fully prepare itself for its toughest challenge this season in the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in Ames at Jack Trice Stadium.
Arizona was on a roll with an undefeated 3-0 record heading into the bye week, which gives it a chance to correct any errors that were made in those first three games and get its players who were injured back at 100%.
Head coach Brent Brennan had plenty of good things to say about Matt Campbell's team and talked about what Arizona needs to do for it to come out of Iowa with a win and the first 4-0 start since the 2014 season.
Here is what he had to say in the latest press conference.
On the Big 12's availability report news
"I think it puts everybody on the same page. I think there's some consistency in college football with what the available report is going to be. I think we've been moving that way. I know that's something that the media has been asking for for years. And so I think it takes a lot of pressure off of you guys and us, because I just feel like whenever there is an injury, it just becomes too much of the narrative, but really, you're just trying to get your team ready to play with who is available for that game."
On his respect for Matt Campbell
"I have incredible respect for Coach Campbell and that staff there. I think that's one of those deals where he took over a program that had been up and down, and he's made it a consistent, sustainable winner, something that we talk about wanting to do here at the University of Arizona. And so I just have an incredible amount of respect for him and his staff and how they've built it. And they've built it, and it's been incredibly impressive to watch."
On Iowa State's offensive scheme
"In some ways, it's not completely (Different)... I think the way they're built it gives them a chance. When people play a lot of tight ends, it adds gaps and messes with your fits. There's a physicality that comes with it, which obviously they want to play that way. So I think the beauty of what they've done is that they continue to have a philosophy of how they want to play, and then they recruit to it, and the results have been, obviously, extremely positive."
On improving special teams and kicking
"I think we had a great week in the kicking game and it had to be a huge focus for us. I felt like some of those things, when you look at it, the physical error, dropping a punt, missing a kick, those things, I think are a little bit easier to fix just with some reps and some consistency."
On the defense adjusting to different situations
"As you go throughout the season, I think there's always the tendency for human nature to kick in. Our guys willing to accept their role, to be part of something that is bigger than themselves, and can they embrace that? I mean really attack it. I think those players have done that. Just trying to get the right pieces on the field to attack the situation, or the personnel, whatever your opponent is presenting. I think Danny's done a great job that, as has the rest of the defensive staff, but the players have done a great job of embracing that and understanding that when they're on their feet, when they are on the field, there is a red line."
