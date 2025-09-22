Three Things Arizona's Defense Must Fix Ahead of Iowa State
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona's undefeated start can be attributed to a suffocating defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who was promoted from the linebacker coaching position in the offseason in place of Duane Akina, who is now at the University of Texas.
The defense has allowed just 667 yards of total offense so far this season, 374 rushing and 379 passing. In its last game against Kansas State, Arizona allowed a season low of 88 yards through the air.
- "I think Coach Gonzalez and the defensive staff has just done an awesome job preparing those guys, building a mentality, the way they attack, the way you see red line show up with them every game we play," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "There's still work to do there. There's still some things that aren't exactly what we want them to be, but in terms of those guys being 100-100 and seeing that effort on the field, it's fun to watch."
It's clear that Danny Gonzales has brought new life to the defense and made it a real force to be reckoned with for opposing teams.
Although Arizona has played lights out and has suffocated its opponents, there is always room to improve before it gets into the bulk of the schedule.
Here are three things that Arizona can do to ensure the most success out of its defense for the Big 12 portion of its schedule
Getting healthy
Arizona has not been stricken with the injury bug like it was last season, but there are a handful of players that the Wildcats will need to be at 100% before it plays the Cyclones.
Linebacker Riley Wilson did not suit up for Hawaii, but did for Weber State and was a constant force in the backfield. He then missed the K-State game due to injury.
Arizona has been extra careful in handling Terydan Stukes and his recovery from a knee injury last season. Perhaps he will be able to play a full game this week, as he is one of the leaders in the cornerback room.
Tre Smith is a valuable piece to the defensive line and will look to be at 100% as he has been dealing with a lower leg injury.
Staying disciplined
Arizona has done a stellar job in not allowing the opposing offense to gain any extra yardage for the most part.
There have been some plays where the defense may have overpursued and given up a big play. Against Weber State, the pass rush got a little bit too aggressive and allowed Jackson Gilkey to scamble 16 yards down the field.'
Against K-State, it allowed a 75-yard touchdown run off a draw on the first play of the third quarter. Arizona will need to stay disciplined in its defense to not allow big plays.
Establishing the cornerback room
While the cornerbacks have been prolific through three games, locking down receivers that line up across them and being a hard-hitting, ball-hawking group, there has yet to be a solidified group.
This, however, could work out in Arizona's favor as it could rotate players to keep the group fresh and avoid anyone from getting exhausted.
