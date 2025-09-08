Arizona Football Misses the Cut in Latest Poll
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats (2-0) moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with back-to-back impressive wins over Hawaii and Weber State.
Saturday night, Arizona scored 48 unanswered points and saw the game get out of hand quickly finishing the night with a 48-3 win over Weber State.
Arizona was geared up ready to start its second game of the season against Weber State. However, a 2-hour-plus lightning delay caused the game to start late. Stool, UA on the opening drive came out swinging and wasted no time marching 75 yards in six plays capped off by a Noah Fifita touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to get a stop on the Weber State opening drive and struck like lightning on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to receiver Javin Whatley to give UA a commanding 14-0 lead. Arizona delivered its second win of the year thanks to a lopsided Saturday night.
After struggling throughout the game against Hawaii with only 161 yards on 13 of 23 passing to go along with a touchdown, Fifita was able to have a bounce-back game and exploded in the first half.
Fifita started off hot and went 17 of 22 totaling 373 yards and racking up five touchdowns with over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
As of right now, Fifita is sitting on 50 career touchdown passes, which puts him fourth all-time in program history and one touchdown ahead of Anu Solomon. He is seven touchdowns behind Khalil Tate for third all-time.
Arizona was able to make quick work of Weber State and now will be heading into next week with a showdown against Kansas State for the final non-conference game of the season.
However, despite the impressive performance, Arizona was left out of the newly released Coaches Poll on Sunday with Ohio State staying at the top spot.
Now, should Arizona be ranked?
Of course not.
Arizona struggled last season finishing 4-8 after being ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. So now, the Wildcats will need to impress the media and collect wins before seeing their name in the polls.
The Big 12 as a conference has four teams in the Coaches Poll with No. 14 Iowa State, No. 21 Utah, No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 24 Arizona State has fallen due to a loss to Mississippi State on the road.
As of right now, the Wildcats have one game against a ranked team in Iowa State. Still, there is potential for more games against ranked teams after the Big 12 had an impressive opening week going 15-4 as a whole over Week 0 and 1.
