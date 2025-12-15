Assessing Arizona's Offensive Line Play in 2025

Protecting quarterback Noah Fifita was paramount heading into the 2025 season for the Wildcats.

Arizona allowed 28 sacks in 2024, leading to a season where Fifita led the Big 12 with 12 interceptions. The offense's inability to avoid negative plays and stay in front of the chains doomed the Wildcats to a 4-8 finish.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brent Brennan wasn't going to let the line be a liability again. He attacked the transfer portal and brought in three new starters to help the Wildcats in the trenches. Ultimately, the group still had some trouble in pass protection, giving up 29 sacks this season (third-most in the Big 12). However, the line still had a solid season to allow the Arizona offense to bounce back.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats finished the season scoring 32.6 points per game and averaging 404.8 total yards per game. The offensive line was a huge part of that. The ground game wasn't always consistent, averaging 150.4 yards per game, but the line held together as the season went on.

Let's take a look at how Arizona's starting five played together this season.

LT Ty Buchanan

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buchanan joined the program from Texas Tech and was reliable as Fifita's blindside tackle . The 6-foot-6 tackle allowed three sacks this season, but did have five penalties. Many of the pressures logged against Buchanan came on roll-outs to the left side. Buchanan's strength was definitely as a pass blocker, but he was servicable in the run.

Arizona didn't run off Buchanan often, but he did a good job of setting hinge blocks with his guard combination and setting up big runs. According to Pro Football Focus, Buchanan finished the season with an overall grade of 70.9, with a pass blocking grade of 65.8 and a run blocking grade of 64.9.

LG Chubba Maae

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Chubba Maae (55) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maae had some struggles in the run game this season, either pulling too slow or missing his assignment completely. Still, he had a fine season in protection from the interior. Maae didn't allow a sack all season and surrendered just nine pressures.

The senior guard had just three penalites, which was a positive. However, this is an area Arizona will hope to upgrade this offseason, either from the recruiting class or in the portal. Maae finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 63.6, with a pass blocking grade of 72.7 and a run blocking grade of 60.5.

C Ka'ena Decambra

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra (52) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another transfer, Decambra arrived in Tucson from Hawai'i and immediately took a leadership role at the center. He was one of the best all-around linemen this season for the Wildcats , clearing rushing lanes inside and diagnosing blitzes from the front seven with ease.

Decambra allowed just one sack, six pressures and had three penalties this season. He fit seamlessly in the offense and worked well with Fifita in the shotgun. According to PFF, Decambra had an overall grade of 67.1, with a pass blocking grade of 78.3 and a run blocking grade of 61.6.

RG Alexander Doost

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Alexander Doost (63) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Doost took some time to find his footing in Tucson, but really developed into a reliable piece to build a formidable right side of the line for the Wildcats . He worked well in pass protection, but really thrived moving to the second level in the run game at the end of the season.

The sophomore guard is the only starter expected to return next season. He only allowed one sack and 11 pressures this season, but none in the final three games. Doost earned an overall PFF grade of 66.9, with a pass blocking grade of 76.1 and a run blocking grade of 61.6.

RT Tristan Bounds

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bounds was one of the biggest revelations of the season for the Wildcats. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege even admitted that there weren't many expectations for Bounds this season, even calling him a liability early on.

The senior tackle transformed into a star on the right side. After barely playing in four seasons at Michigan, Bounds quickly earned the starting role and didn't look back. He allowed two sacks and 14 pressures, but six of those pressures came in his first game. Unfortunately, Bounds missed the final two games of the season with an injury. According to PFF, Bounds had an overall grade of 73.0, with a pass blocking grade of 80.6 and a run blocking grade of 64.2.

