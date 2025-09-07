Arizona Keeps Rolling in Impressive Win Over Weber State
Arizona was geared up ready to start its second game of the season against Weber State. However, a 2-hour-plus lightning delay caused the game to start late. Stool, UA on the opening drive came out swinging and wasted no time marching 75 yards in six plays capped off by a Noah Fifita touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to get a stop on the Weber State opening drive and struck like lightning on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to receiver Javin Whatley to give UA a commanding 14-0 lead. Arizona (2-0) delivered its second win of the year thanks to a lopsided 48-3 win on Saturday night.
After struggling throughout the game against Hawaii with only 161 yards on 13 of 23 passing to go along with a touchdown, Fifita was able to have a bounce-back game and exploded in the first half.
Fifita started off hot and went 17 of 22, totaling 373 yards and racking up five touchdowns with over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
As of right now, Fifita is sitting on 50 career touchdown passes, which puts him fourth all-time in program history and one touchdown ahead of Anu Solomon. He is seven touchdowns behind Khalil Tate for third all-time.
Last week, Arizona’s defense held Hawaii to 290 total yards and gave up 67 yards on the ground while holding the Warriors to six points.
However, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales talked about how he was unhappy with the rushing yards and total yards against Hawaii and was going to challenge his defense this week.
Well, Arizona’s defense went out and nearly put up a goose egg while holding Weber State to 184 total yards and 116 yards on the ground.
In two games this season, Arizona’s defense has now racked up eight sacks and seven turnovers.
On the ground, the Wildcats were able to have another successful game rushing for 150 yards on 39 carries. Arizona was able to do this despite having massive success through the air and missing running back Kedrick Reescano, who had a walking boot on his left leg before the game.
Overall, Arizona was able to take care of business and get its second units on the field giving them needed experience for later in the season.
The Wildcats will now shift their focus on the final non-conference game of the season with a Friday night showdown against Kansas State, which is coming off an embarrassing 24-21 loss to Army.
