Breaking Down Arizona Football’s Bowl Profile

Arizona’s 9-3 record and bowl invitation mark the program’s first postseason appearance since 2023, and their third Holiday Bowl trip overall; previous appearances came in 1998 and 2009.

Season Overview & Team Identity

Under second-year head coach Brent Brennan, the Wildcats have completed a remarkable turnaround. Arizona finished 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12, highlighted by a five-game winning streak to end the regular season, including a convincing 23-7 win over Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.

Offensively, Arizona ranked around 32.6 points per game, averaging 404.8 yards of total offense per contest, balanced between both the passing and running games. Junior quarterback Noah Fifita emerged as the team’s offensive leader, throwing for 2,963 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions, while setting a new program career record for touchdown passes.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' offense also saw strong contributions from all phases: versatile running back Ismail Mahdi piled up 785 rushing yards, and wide receiver Kris Hutson led the receiving corps with 740 yards on 57 catches, giving the Wildcats playmakers across the field. Arizona’s offense was efficient and explosive at times, though a 40% third-down conversion rate indicated room for improvement once bowl play begins.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Strengths

Defense has been a cornerstone for Arizona’s success. The Wildcats allowed just 18.9 points per game, ranking within the top 20 nationally in scoring defense, and were particularly stingy through the air, limiting passing attacks to about 155.9 yards per game. A major reason for that success has been Arizona’s ability to flip possessions as the Wildcats ranked third nationally in turnover margin, forcing more takeaways than nearly any other team in the FBS.

Safety Dalton Johnson anchored the secondary with 97 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups, making him one of the team’s most consistent defensive playmakers.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Complementing his impact were a stout linebacker corps and depth across the defensive backfield, allowing Arizona to slow opponents and generate critical stops.

Coaching & Culture

Coach Brennan has emphasized development and team cohesion throughout the season. In Holiday Bowl preparations, he praised his players’ work ethic, leadership from veterans like Fifita, and the internal competition that has kept the roster sharp. Arizona’s staff changes including promoting Lyle Moevao to running backs coach reflect a commitment to continuity and growth as the program looks to sustain success.

Holiday Bowl Outlook

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown raises the Holiday Bowl trophy after defeating the Washington State Cougars after the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Facing SMU, an ACC opponent that brings a potent offense of its own, Arizona will aim to leverage its balanced attack and opportunistic defense to secure a signature bowl victory. A win would push the Wildcats into the rarified territory of a 10-win season which a benchmark reached just a handful of times in school history and further solidify the progress made under Brennan’s leadership.

