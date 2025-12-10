Arizona Lineman Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, Arizona began its preparation for the Holiday Bowl , which will take place in San Diego on Jan. 2, 2026. The Wildcats will take on the SMU Mustangs from the ACC in an entertaining clash of veteran offenses and strong defenses.

Brent Brennan has been working hard to keep his roster intact, including the coaching staff , as bowl prep begins. With several key Wildcats on both sides of the ball set to graduate and leave the program, there is a good chance Arizona lets some young faces hit the field more often in San Diego.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, many players will be weighing their options regarding their future with the program. While some could use the opportunity on the field to boost their outlook for next season, others could be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Arizona saw its first entrant into the transfer portal this week, thinning the depth up front headed into next season.

Michael Wooten Enters Transfer Portal

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona offensive lineman Michael Wooten announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. It remains unclear whether or not Wooten will continue to participate in bowl prep and the bowl game itself.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, the same day as Arizona's matchup in the Holiday Bowl . The portal window is open until Jan. 16, when it shuts for good. There will be no spring transfer window, so more players might opt to transfer early on.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Johno Price (21) celebrates a touchdown with offensive line Michael Wooten (77) during the third quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Wooten just finished his second season in Tucson. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman joined the Wildcats in 2024 after transferring from Oregon. After struggling at tackle, Wooten asked the Arizona coaching staff if he could slide inside to guard.

"I feel like it's my body type," Wooten said back in September. "I have a pretty long body, so everything happens quicker inside. When I was outside at tackle, you're playing in space. In the offseason, I lost a lot of body fat and gained muscle, so that transitioned well on the inside."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The coaching staff obliged, and Wooten started the first two games this season against Hawaii and Weber State at left guard. He allowed one sack, two pressures and had one penalty in those games.

After that, Chubba Maae took over at left guard, and Wooten became a backup again. He rotated in at different points in the season, mainly used in the run game, clearing space up the middle and pulling to kick out on the edges.

Maae will be graduating, so Wooten could have tried to reclaim the starting job next season , but instead, he will try to land a job at a third school. More Wildcats will likely follow suit and intended to enter the portal as the bowl game approaches.

