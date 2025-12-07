Brent Brennan Breaks Down Program-Shifting 2026 Recruiting Class

Arizona's strong bounce-back season , finishing with a 9-3 record, has helped the Wildcats secure their future. Brent Brennan just locked up 20 players during the early signing period, and the class could have an impact as soon as next season.

The early signing period was surprise-free for the Wildcats, as Brennan didn't lose any commitments or fall victim to a signing day flip, despite the best efforts of other programs around the country.

“If no one’s calling your players the night before signing day, you’re on the wrong players,” Arizona general manager Gaizka Crowley said.

Only one committed player in Arizona's recruiting class (3-star wide receiver Hamisi Juma ) did not sign during the early signing period, but he does remain committed. The 20 signatures Arizona did, however, give the Wildcats the 36th-ranked recruiting class in the country and fifth-best in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. Among those 20 players, Arizona signed six 4-star players.

The Wildcats have a few key players to be excited about on both sides of the ball. Of course, 4-star quarterback Oscar Rios will get the attention. The 6-foot-3 signal caller from Downey, California, was an Elite 11 finalist, has a big arm and can move outside of the pocket. He appears to be a worthy successor to Noah Fifita when the current Arizona quarterback leaves Tucson for the next level.

Arizona also signed 4-star wideout RJ Mosley , who is the highest-rated player in the class. The 6-foot-4 receiver has an incredible mix of speed and size and is a friendly target in the red zone with a large catch radius. As the Wildcats lose top receiving options like Kris Hutson this offseason, the door is open for Mosley to contribute right away.

The same could be said for 4-star cornerback Xaier Hiler , who is Arizona's highest-rated defensive player. Hiler, from Denton, Texas, is a rangy corner and has speed from his time on the track that translates to man coverage and an ability to cover ground in zone.

Brennan made a point to pull in several players in the trenches. Offensive tackle Malachi Joyner might be the best of the group. The 4-star from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, might need to get a bit bigger (6-foot-4, 275 pounds), but he has long arms that allow him to play on the edge of the line. He could slot inside at guard with his athleticism and ability to pull.

What Brent Brennan Had To Say

On how Arizona had success on the recruiting trail: "I’ve said this before: I think recruits choose people, and I think we have incredible people in this building. Our coaching staff, our support staff, the alignment we have with the administration, the University of Arizona – I think those things are what people choose. They believe in being coached by (wide receivers coach) Bobby Wade, or by being coached by (defensive coordinator) Danny Gonzales , or whoever it is, so I think that part of it is what was the most compelling for these young people to choose (Arizona).”

On balancing additions in recruiting and the transfer portal: “I think you have a better chance to develop the chemistry and the connection that you need to build championship football programs if you can do it with players that have been in your program for two, three, four or five years, and then supplementally adding players that can be impactful when you have a need. We’re still going to be developmental. That would be the way we prefer to build it.”

On the focus of the recruiting class: “We are trying to add some girth to this football team. I do feel great about the skill players that we added, but you win up front. I think that played out for us this year in terms of what our defensive line was able to do, and what our offensive line became. So, that’s just always the number one order of business for us; doing everything we can to make sure we have great people on the offensive and defensive line.”

