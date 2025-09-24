Arizona Men’s Basketball Reveals 2025 Big 12 Conference Slate
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.
In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.
Following the end of the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft, where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.
Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports.
We are inching closer to the start of the college basketball season with Arizona tipping off its schedule against defending national champions in the Florida Gators in Las Vegas 48 days from now.
The Big 12 is regarded as one of the top conferences in college hoops and the conference slate of games will be hard for any team to navigate this season.
Arizona and Lloyd have set up one of the toughest non-conference slate of games in the country with the Wildcats facing Florida, UConn, UCLA, Alabama, Auburn and San Diego State as the marquee games.
The Wildcats have released their full non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season and features eight home games with Auburn headlining the McKale Center slate of games.
Now, Arizona and the Big 12 have released the dates for the conference games with times and stations still to be announced.
Arizona Conference Schedule
- Jan. 3 Utah (Away)
- Jan. 7 Kansas State (Home)
- Jan. 10 TCU (Away)
- Jan. 14 ASU (Home)
- Jan. 21 Cincinnati (Home)
- Jan. 24 West Virginia (Home)
- Jan. 26 BYU (Away)
- Jan. 31 ASU (Away)
- Feb. 7 OSU (Home)
- Feb. 9 Kansas (Away)
- Feb. 14 Texas Tech (Home)
- Feb. 18 BYU (Home)
- Feb. 21 Houston (Away)
- Feb. 24 Baylor (Away)
- Feb. 28 Kansas (Home)
- March 2 Iowa State (Home)
- March 7 Colorado (Away)
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona’s conference schedule and tell us who you are excited to see UA play. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.