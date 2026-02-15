Wildcats Face Adversity Amid Season's First Losing Streak

It's been a tough week for the No. 1- ranked Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team as it dives into the gauntlet of the Big 12. All season, head coach Tommy Lloyd warned the media, the fanbase, his team, and anyone else who follows them that this was going to be a challenging stretch, and the early going has brought the first real adversity for the program this season.



Arizona has lost it's last two games after a 23-0 start: one in a tenacious road environment at No. 9 Kansas on Monday -- just two days after playing Oklahoma State -- and one in overtime against No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday. Both teams have given Arizona some of its most physical battles this season, and it comes at the same time as a couple of key players exit the lineup with health concerns.



Still, Lloyd doesn't see that as a valid excuse to lower his expectations.



"If you think you're going through a season unscathed, you've never done this before," he told the media after Saturday's loss. "We need to keep at it. We need to keep our heads high. There's no shame in losing to Texas Tech today. We wish we would've come out on top, but we didn't. We're going to learn from it, understand we're still a good team, and keep building."



Health Issues



Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) screams as he slam dunks the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two primary health issues have arisen for the Wildcats, concerning freshmen Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode. Peat, an integral part of the starting lineup, suffered what Lloyd confirmed to be a lower leg injury in Saturday's loss, playing just 11 minutes with two points, a rebound, and an assist. He didn't even take a shot form the floor before the injury, and Arizona really could've used his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame in such a physical game, as well as his scoring skill set as the team's second-leading scorer.



Aristode has played more than most oof the other freshmen on the bench, but still sparingly this season. He did not appear in Saturday's loss, and Lloyd told the media that he has an illness that could even keep him out for Wednesday's rematch against BYU. That may lead to more minutes for struggling senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso.



Losing Streak Adversity



Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball while Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) attempts to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Losing becomes a trend when it happens at least three times in a row, but this is just a streak for now. Yes, with the way Arizona started the year, something like this seemed unlikely, but it's never a surprise in such a deep conference, particularly with the slate the Wildcats face over the next few weeks.



Some may be concerned with how the "gauntlet" has started for the Wildcats, but that's what good teams are forced to do. When they hit a rough patch, they work their way out of it, and often end up better for it. Arizona team full of players and coaches who have been a part of the game for a long time and and know what to expect over the long haul of the season. So they won't let a couple of losses to good teams ruin what has otherwise been a promising season, but they do need to get back on track quickly.



Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) fights for a rebound against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"You've got to be honest with them," Lloyd said. "They've got to see where the shortcomings are, and you've got to address them. Then, we've got to get back to work."



That's been the consistent message from Lloyd all season. Nothing comes easy, and work has to be done. Over the last week, the Wildcats have found that out first hand, and now we'll find out how they respond to the first sign of trouble.

